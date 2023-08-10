Yankees demote relief pitcher, prepare to call up young starter

Jun 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Randy Vasquez pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees face a significant challenge as they strive to climb back into the Wild Card race and overtake the Toronto Blue Jays for the final slot. With an unyielding determination to fight, the team is making strategic moves to strengthen their lineup, especially as they look to avoid a significant overhaul in the upcoming off-season. One of these moves involves calling up young starter Randy Vasquez.

Shifting the Bullpen: Nick Ramirez to Triple-A

The Yankees made a big decision ahead of Friday’s game against the Miami Marlins. They optioned bullpen arm Nick Ramirez to Triple-A Scranton, making room for Randy Vasquez.

Ramirez’s season has been noteworthy:

Innings Pitched: 33.2

33.2 ERA: 2.67

2.67 Strikeouts per Nine: 6.68

6.68 Left-On-Base Rate: 72.1%

72.1% Ground Ball Rate: 48.6%

48.6% HR/FB Ratio: Low 2.6%

Overall, Ramirez has been a solid component for the Yankees against left-handed batters. However, with Jonathan Loaisiga’s return, the Yankees had to create space to assist the starting rotation.

Luis Severino’s Disappointment

Luis Severino’s recent performance against the Chicago White Sox was nothing short of a letdown. The numbers tell a grim tale:

ERA: 8.06 across 63.2 innings

8.06 across 63.2 innings Career Lows: 62.4% left-on-base rate and 39.6% groundball rate

62.4% left-on-base rate and 39.6% groundball rate Increased Walks and Home Runs

This has undoubtedly been Severino’s worst season, leading to considerations of relocating him to the bullpen.

Randy Vasquez: A Promising Opportunity With the Yankees

The Yankees are setting the stage for Randy Vasquez to become a regular feature in the rotation. The 24-year-old’s stats are encouraging:

ERA: 1.17

1.17 xFIP: 6.06

6.06 Strikeouts per Nine: 5.87

5.87 Left-On-Base Rate: 96.6% across 15.1 innings

Though his strikeout numbers are low, and his walk rate is high, Vasquez has navigated out of trouble multiple times, keeping his numbers in check.

The Future for Vasquez and the Yankees

Vasquez represents a promising prospect who could evolve into a vital part of the Yankees’ rotation. His next projected start on Friday to open the series against Miami will be a defining moment. The Yankees need him to step up now.

Conclusion: A Tall Task Ahead

The New York Yankees have a tall task ahead in their quest for the Wild Card slot. Their strategic maneuvers, including the promotion of Randy Vasquez, reflect a team unwilling to give up.