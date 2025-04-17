Yankees declining veteran on the verge of beginning rehab assignment

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been navigating the season without one of their most seasoned infielders, DJ LeMahieu, who’s been sidelined since March 1 after straining his left calf in a spring training matchup against the Houston Astros.

In his absence, Oswaldo Cabrera has largely taken the reins at third base, doing his best to hold down the fort.

Slow and Steady: LeMahieu’s Road Back

LeMahieu’s recovery hasn’t exactly been a sprint. More like a cautious jog with frequent pit stops. On April 7, signs pointed to a rehab assignment being just around the corner—but instead of suiting up for minor league games, he remained at the Yankees’ complex, stacking up at-bats like poker chips, building his rhythm at the plate in a more controlled environment.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Now, finally, there’s a glimmer of progress. Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared that LeMahieu is expected to begin his minor league rehab assignment in the next few days.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com confirmed the update on X, reporting, “DJ LeMahieu is progressing and could begin a Minor League rehab assignment early next week.”

A Spring Training Reboot

Don’t expect LeMahieu to pop right back into the lineup, though. This won’t be a quick tune-up. He’s essentially got to reenact an entire spring training on his own, which means plenty of swings, reps, and innings before he’s ready to face Major League pitching again.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Think of it as trying to jump onto a moving train—you need to be fully prepped, or you’re getting left behind.

His 2024 campaign left much to be desired. LeMahieu posted a 52 wRC+ over 228 plate appearances, putting him near the bottom of the leaderboard among regulars.

A nagging hip injury erased any postseason hopes, though he did show flashes of life in early spring action this year before the calf setback pulled the plug.

Patience is the Plan

The Yankees aren’t rushing him. With a lineup that’s currently holding its own and a long season ahead, there’s no need to gamble on a half-baked return.

LeMahieu will get all the time he needs to regain form—and if he can return healthy and sharp, his bat and glove could still be key ingredients down the stretch.