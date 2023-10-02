Yankees decide Aaron Boone’s fate as off-season overhaul looms

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an eventful October, which could usher in significant shifts within the front office. Andy Martino of SNY has shed light on some potential moves, revealing that manager Aaron Boone is likely to stay on board for the 2024 season.

Marinto suggests that key discussions are set to take place in Tampa this Wednesday. These deliberations will map out the road ahead, and a slew of changes are anticipated.

Boone’s Vision for the Yankees

Boone, expressing his sentiments as the season wrapped up, emphasized the team’s aspirations: the New York Yankees should be in the thick of the competition during October, not merely spectators. He recognizes the pressing need for transformation before the spring training of the upcoming year. The Yankees, armed with substantial resources and financial leeway, are primed for change. Their challenge lies in making informed decisions for the future.

“We need to be playing this time of year,” Boone said. “That’s the first thing, but again, take a little bit of solace in just how these guys continue to show up, continue to prepare, continue to compete all the way until the end. They played well down the stretch when it wasn’t necessarily an easy thing to do. So I’m appreciative of that. But we know we need to be playing this time of year and that’s ultimately the takeaway.”

Season Review: Hits and Misses

Though the Yankees managed to tip the balance past the .500 threshold, the season’s trajectory was far from satisfactory. Injury plagues coupled with underperformance from high-stake free agents painted a grim picture.

Giancarlo Stanton experienced one of his least remarkable seasons, while DJ LeMahieu’s start was lackluster. Amidst these downturns, Gleyber Torres emerged as a beacon, delivering a standout performance that might pave the way for a contract extension.

However, as the Yankees introspect, a glaring spotlight seems to be on the analytics department. Consequently, anticipations are rife about potential overhauls in this segment.