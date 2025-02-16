Yankees’ dark horse catcher is ripped and ready to steal a job

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With Austin Wells locking down the starting catcher role, the Yankees are now sorting through a deep group of candidates to determine his backup. Manager Aaron Boone has been clear about what he’s looking for, but with no set favorite, this could be one of the more intriguing position battles in camp.

A Crowded Field of Contenders

The Yankees have a long list of catchers vying for the job, including Alex Jackson, Rafael Flores, Omar Martinez, Ronaldo Hernandez, J.C. Escarra, and Jesus Rodriguez.

Jackson brings the most experience, having previously played for the Tampa Bay Rays before being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in the deal that sent Jose Trevino out and brought in Fernando Cruz. However, he’s far from a lock, as several younger players could push for the role.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Boone emphasized that he’s not looking for one particular skill set but rather a catcher who brings balance behind the plate and works well with the pitching staff.

“I think there’s a few guys who are capable of grabbing [the spot],” Boone said. “I’m excited for the next wave of catchers that are coming who are jumping off the page this spring in the [live BPs]…they all bring something to the table, have different strengths, weaknesses and we’ll just let that play out for the next six weeks and it may go on beyond that, honestly.”

Ben Rice: The Dark Horse Candidate

While Jackson might have the experience, the most intriguing name in the mix is Ben Rice. The 25-year-old showed up to camp looking noticeably stronger, which has only fueled speculation that he could be a legitimate contender. Rice primarily played first base last season but was originally developed as a catcher.

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

At the plate, Rice had an up-and-down rookie campaign, hitting .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs over 50 games. While those numbers don’t jump off the page, his left-handed bat could be a real asset at Yankee Stadium. With more discipline and consistent contact, he has the potential to be a dangerous offensive piece.

If Rice proves himself behind the plate defensively, the Yankees could take advantage of his versatility, allowing him to back up both Wells and Paul Goldschmidt at first base. That kind of flexibility would be invaluable over a long season, giving Boone options when resting his starters.

Trade Possibilities Looming

If one of the younger prospects, such as Rafael Flores, forces his way into the conversation, the Yankees may look to leverage their depth at catcher to improve other areas of the roster. Flores, 24, excelled at the Double-A level last year and has legitimate offensive potential.

The Yankees have already used their catching depth to bolster the team, most notably when they sent Agustin Ramirez to Miami in exchange for Jazz Chisholm. A similar move could be on the horizon if Flores or another prospect emerges as a trade chip.

For now, though, the competition remains wide open.

“How they connect to the room, how they connect with pitchers. How they cover their weaknesses…There’s not something specific…I want the best guy when we go on March 27 that is going to help us win games,” Boone said.

With six weeks of spring training ahead, the Yankees have plenty of time to see who rises to the occasion.