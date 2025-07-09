Yankees cut relief arm for the 2nd time, promote Cam Schlittler to rotation

The New York Yankees didn’t hesitate to shake up their pitching staff this week, and Geoff Hartlieb paid the price.

Hartlieb’s stint in the Bronx has been more of a blip than a chapter—fleeting and unmemorable. After signing a minor league deal with the Yankees last November, his time on the big-league mound came to a screeching halt Tuesday night.

His latest outing against the Seattle Mariners unraveled in just five batters. Hartlieb recorded one out and gave up three earned runs.

The Yankees, locked in a fierce AL East race, couldn’t afford to wait on hope. They needed results—and a roster spot.

That opportunity opened the door for Cam Schlittler, one of the organization’s most promising arms. With Hartlieb designated for assignment again, Schlittler is officially getting the call.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Signed RHP Cam Schlittler (#31) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.

Cam Schlittler Gets His Shot in the Bronx Spotlight

The Yankees announced the roster shuffle before Wednesday’s game against the Mariners, setting the stage for Schlittler’s long-awaited debut.

For Schlittler, the promotion comes after a quietly dominant campaign in the minors. Between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the 24-year-old has pieced together a 2.82 ERA across 76.2 innings.

The most eye-popping stat? Ninety-nine strikeouts in that span—an average of 11.6 punchouts per nine innings.

Electric Stuff and Real Confidence Fuel Schlittler’s Rise

What makes Schlittler such an intriguing call-up isn’t just the numbers. It’s the way he gets them.

His mid-90s fastball doesn’t just sizzle—it moves. The ball cuts and rides like it’s got a mind of its own, often leaving hitters swinging at shadows.

That pitch, paired with his long extension toward the plate, gives batters even less time to react. It’s the baseball equivalent of a magician pulling the tablecloth without moving the plates.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Schlittler has quickly become one of the Yankees’ most compelling developmental stories. His mix of raw stuff, deception, and command has turned heads across the system.

The Stakes: Schlittler Could Stick if He Shines

Schlittler isn’t just up for a cup of coffee. This debut could shape the Yankees’ rotation in the weeks ahead.

Luis Gil is nearing a return from injury and could be ready within two or three weeks. Until then, there’s an opening—one that could go to whoever pitches better between Schlittler and Marcus Stroman.

That means the rookie has real incentive to make noise quickly. Pitch well, and he might just force the Yankees to keep him around.

For a team battling injuries and inconsistencies, Schlittler’s upside offers rare midseason hope. He brings electricity. He brings swing-and-miss. And maybe, just maybe, he brings staying power.

Geoff Hartlieb’s Rollercoaster Ride Ends—For Now

As for Hartlieb, his latest DFA feels like the final straw in a difficult season. The Yankees brought him back on a one-year deal just last weekend after DFA’ing him earlier in July.

In a bullpen crowded with arms and a front office aggressively chasing upside, there was simply no more room for error.

Hartlieb’s velocity and experience weren’t enough to outlast Schlittler’s promise. Baseball’s a business, but sometimes it feels like musical chairs—when the music stops, someone’s left standing.

