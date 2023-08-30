Yankees cut newly acquired bullpen arm

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been in a state of flux lately, opting to elevate several prospects in preparation for the 2024 season. On Tuesday, the organization cleared the deck by waiving both Josh Donaldson and Harrison Bader. However, the roster churn didn’t come to a halt on Wednesday.

Spencer Howard Gets the Axe

The Yankees confirmed that they released Spencer Howard, a bullpen arm who had recently joined the ranks from the Texas Rangers. Acquired in an early August trade, the 27-year-old reliever has faced numerous struggles over the past few seasons, largely owing to injuries. This year, Howard pitched 18.1 innings for Texas’ Triple-A team before the trade, boasting a less-than-stellar 5.40 ERA and striking out 14.73 batters per nine innings.

During his short stint with the Yankees—spanning just 2.2 innings—Howard logged an abysmal 16.88 ERA, making it abundantly clear that he was more of a liability than an asset for the team’s future.

Yankees’ Bullpen Too Strong for Howard

Given the strength of the Yankees’ bullpen in recent years, thanks to the savvy leadership of pitching coach Matt Blake, the organization has other pitching options more deserving of those crucial innings.

Howard, a second-round pick in 2017 by the Philadelphia Phillies, simply couldn’t measure up. With promising prospects making strides in the Yankees’ farm system and laying the groundwork for their future plans, cutting Howard loose was a logical move, especially given that he occupied a slot on the 40-man roster.

Upcoming Prospect Promotions: Eyes on Austin Wells and Jason Dominguez

In the coming days, expect a series of promotions from the Yankees’ deep well of talent. Specifically, keep an eye out for Austin Wells and perhaps even the star outfield prospect Jason Dominguez. Since his recent promotion to Triple-A, Dominguez has been nothing short of electric. Over a mere eight-game stretch, he has been hitting a phenomenal .444 with an impressive .531 OBP, a .593 slugging percentage, and a notable 10 RBIs.