Yankees cut depth infielder, who heads to Japan

On Tuesday morning, following a resounding victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Yankees announced that depth infielder Jeter Downs would be leaving the team to join Japan’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Yankees Announce Roster Changes After Dominating Phillies

Previously a top prospect for the Boston Red Sox, Downs struggled to establish himself in the major leagues. With only 20 games at the professional level, he spent most of this season with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton.

Performance at Triple-A

During his time in Scranton, Downs played in 69 games, accumulating 274 plate appearances. He achieved a batting line of .264/.360/.498, with 10 homers, 38 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. Despite a promising 117 wRC+, his 24.8% strikeout rate and 10.9% walk rate highlighted the challenges he faced in making a significant impact.

Versatility and Departure

Capable of playing second base, third base, and shortstop, Downs never managed to carve out a permanent role on the team. With the Yankees viewing him as non-essential to their future plans, they allowed him to pursue opportunities in free agency, leading to his new journey with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.