Yankees cut former top pitching prospect

Sep 15, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia (83) delivers a pitch during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees took significant actions on Monday afternoon in preparation for their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Key moves include recalling Jonathan Loaisiga, placing Carlos Rodon on the injured list, and cutting top pitching prospect, Deivi Garcia. Here’s an in-depth look at these moves and what they signify for the team.

Deivi Garcia’s Release

Once considered a hopeful and promising young arm for the Yankees, Deivi Garcia’s time with the team has come to an abrupt end.

Garcia’s Performance with Triple-A Scranton

The 24-year-old pitcher’s 28 appearances with Triple-A Scranton this year were far from satisfactory. Garcia finished with a 5.67 ERA across 46 innings, 8.80 strikeouts per nine, 6.26 walks per nine, and 1.76 home runs per nine. His statistics also include a 73.9% left-on-base rate, 38.7% ground ball rate, and a 15% HR/FB ratio.

Lack of Command and Final Stats

Garcia’s decline was largely due to a lack of command, resulting in two appearances with the Yankees this season. He recorded 5.2 innings with a 1.59 ERA, ending his professional stint with a 4.84 ERA and a 67.6% left-on-base rate. A substantial increase in walks and his pitching combination of a four-seam fastball, change-up, cutter, and sweeper failed him. His good velocity of 95 mph was undermined by a lack of accuracy and a rank in the 38th percentile in fastball spin rate, ultimately leading to his release.

Jonathan Loaisiga’s Return to the Yankees

The Yanks are also looking forward to the return of Jonathan Loaisiga from the 60-day injured list. He has been nursing an elbow injury for a few months and has only pitched 3.1 innings this season.

Disappointing Previous Season

Loaisiga’s 2022 campaign was less than ideal, and the Yankees will be eager to see a rejuvenated version of him on the mound.

Carlos Rodon’s Injury

Adding to the complexity, the club placed Carlos Rodon on the 15-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain.

Struggles After Chronic Back Injury

Rodon’s struggles this year have been apparent, mainly stemming from a chronic back injury diagnosis during spring training. The Yankees will likely have to call up another young pitcher to help cover for Rodon’s absence.

The New York Yankees have made strategic moves to strengthen their team ahead of the Chicago White Sox series. The cutting of Deivi Garcia underscores the relentless pursuit of performance, while the return of Jonathan Loaisiga offers hope for the bullpen. With Rodon’s injury posing challenges, the Yankees’ adaptability and depth will be tested. These developments, combined with the tactical choices, will be pivotal in shaping the Yankees’ season going forward.