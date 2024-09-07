Yankees cut 2 pitchers, return Schmidt and Hamilton

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees welcomed substantial reinforcements on Saturday, with Clarke Schmidt set to feature against the Chicago Cubs in the afternoon. Schmidt hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since May 26 against the San Diego Padres, having recently completed three rehab games—two in Double-A and one in Triple-A.

Schmidt’s Early Season Success and Return to the Yankees

Before a right lat injury sidelined him for several months, Schmidt was putting together an impressive start to the season. Over 60.2 innings, Schmidt posted a 2.52 ERA, a 3.78 xERA, with 9.94 strikeouts per nine innings, an 84.1% left-on-base rate, and a 39% ground-ball rate.

Schmidt’s development was noticeable, especially as he began incorporating a cutter more frequently. The pitch produced a .256 batting average and a .372 slugging rate, pairing well with his sinker as his primary fastball option. In addition, Schmidt’s signature sweeper and knuckle curve continued to generate excellent movement, making his breaking balls highly effective.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees view Schmidt as a key component of their starting rotation. Even if he doesn’t stick in the rotation during the playoffs, his versatility makes him an excellent option for the bullpen.

Ian Hamilton’s Return from Injury

In addition to Schmidt, the Yankees are also bringing back Ian Hamilton from the injured list. Hamilton was pulled from an appearance last week due to lower back spasms, but the 29-year-old is now healthy and ready to contribute. Hamilton has pitched 29.2 innings this season with a 4.55 ERA, though his recent struggles were largely due to injury. Last year, he posted a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings, indicating the potential he brings to the bullpen.

Hamilton has the capability to serve as a high-leverage setup man, a role the Yankees can rely on in key moments. His return is especially crucial, given closer Clay Holmes’ recent struggles. Hamilton’s presence will help stabilize the bullpen and provide a reliable bridge to late-inning situations.

Roster Moves to Strengthen the Bullpen

To make room for Schmidt and Hamilton, the Yankees released both Nick Burdi and Phil Bickford.

Burdi, who struggled with injury this season, posted a 1.86 ERA over 9.2 innings but was unable to secure a long-term spot on the roster. Though he had been getting consistent work in Triple-A over the past month, the Yankees decided it was time to move in a different direction.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bickford, a 29-year-old right-handed reliever, was also let go after posting an 8.64 ERA over 8.1 innings. The Yankees needed more consistent production from their bullpen, and Bickford’s performance wasn’t meeting the team’s expectations.

Building Momentum Toward the Playoffs

The return of Schmidt and Hamilton, combined with the release of two underperforming arms, will significantly bolster the Yankees’ pitching staff. With just three weeks left until the playoffs, the team is focusing on reinforcing their rotation and bullpen, ensuring they are in the best possible shape to make a postseason run.