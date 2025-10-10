Yankees’ cross-town rivals stand out as ‘legitimate contender’ for star free agent outfielder

The New York Yankees are entering an offseason that could define the shape of their outfield for years to come. Cody Bellinger, one of their most valuable contributors in 2025, has opted out of his $25 million player option for the 2026 season, setting the stage for a high-stakes bidding war.

The Yankees knew this was coming. Bellinger was always betting on himself, and after the year he just had, he’s about to cash in. The 30-year-old turned back the clock in 2025, rediscovering his MVP-level form and becoming one of the team’s most reliable bats in crucial moments.

Bellinger’s resurgence makes him a hot commodity

When the Yankees acquired Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, it was considered a low-risk move with a high upside. He had just come off a disappointing season, hitting for limited power and inconsistency at the plate. That version of Bellinger vanished the moment he put on pinstripes.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Over 152 games, Bellinger hit .272 with a .334 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging rate. He added 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+, proving to be one of the Yankees’ most balanced hitters. His ability to hit with runners in scoring position was particularly valuable, posting a .348 average and .976 OPS with 70 RBIs in those situations.

Even as his bat cooled in the postseason, where he hit just .214, his defensive versatility never wavered. Bellinger was one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, tallying 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average in nearly 1,300 innings. His ability to seamlessly shift between all three outfield positions and first base made him a manager’s dream.

The Yankees face competition from across town

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Bellinger won’t be short on suitors this winter — and one of them could be the Yankees’ biggest rival.

“The Mets stand out as a legitimate contender for Bellinger, who could play center field in Queens, or potentially replace fellow free agent Pete Alonso at first base if he signs elsewhere,” Feinsand reported. “The Mets swiped the Yankees’ left fielder a year ago when they signed Soto, so why not do it again? The local tabloids would certainly appreciate the back-page content.”

The Mets make sense as a landing spot. They have the financial firepower to make a major splash and the positional flexibility to deploy Bellinger wherever he fits best. With Alonso’s future uncertain, the front office could view Bellinger as both a reliable bat and a defensive upgrade.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ crossroads

The Yankees, meanwhile, have to decide whether Bellinger is worth the long-term investment or if they’ll turn their attention elsewhere — most notably toward Kyle Tucker, the newly acquired star from the Houston Astros. Tucker is younger, just entering his prime, and fits perfectly into Yankee Stadium’s left-handed power dynamic.

Still, Bellinger’s value extends beyond his stat line. He provided leadership, steadiness, and a level of energy that helped the clubhouse through the grind of a long season. Letting him walk would be a significant loss, both on the field and off it.

At the same time, Brian Cashman and the front office know they have options. Spencer Jones is on the verge of breaking into the majors, and Jasson Dominguez continues to develop into a cornerstone player. The Yankees could reshape their outfield entirely if they land Tucker or pivot toward younger, cost-controlled talent.

A decision with ripple effects

If the Yankees let Bellinger walk and the Mets swoop in, it would mark the second consecutive offseason where the crosstown rivals steal a star from the Bronx. The optics alone would sting, but losing a player as complete as Bellinger would also leave a noticeable gap in the lineup.

This offseason will test the Yankees’ priorities — balancing financial discipline with the urgency to build around Aaron Judge while he’s still in his prime. Bellinger has earned his payday, and the Yankees must now decide whether they’ll be the ones signing the check or watching him suit up across town in Queens.