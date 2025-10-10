Yankees sorely missed their ace in the 2025 postseason

The New York Yankees didn’t just lose a playoff series — they lost a piece of their identity. When the Toronto Blue Jays sent them home in the AL Division Series, it wasn’t just about cold bats or managerial missteps. It was about the glaring absence of their ace. Gerrit Cole’s presence wasn’t merely missed; it was haunting.

Last fall, the Yankees at least reached the World Series before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a sloppy matchup that slipped away in critical moments. But this year’s early exit felt emptier, as if something essential had been missing from the very first pitch. And that something — or someone — was Cole.

A Rotation Without Its Anchor

The Yankees’ rotation was solid in the Wild Card round, but unraveled almost immediately in the next series against the Blue Jays. Luis Gil started Game 1 and didn’t make it out of the third inning, allowing the Blue Jays’ offense to pounce and never look back. Over four games, New York’s starters surrendered 17 earned runs, a number that spoke volumes about how thin the margin was without a true ace to steady the ship.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s not hard to imagine how different things might have been with a healthy Gerrit Cole at the top. A rotation of Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and Cam Schlittler would’ve been a force capable of matching Toronto pitch for pitch. Instead, manager Aaron Boone was left piecing together innings and hoping someone could rise to the moment. Only Schlittler did.

Cole’s absence loomed large because he’s more than just a name atop the depth chart — he’s the heartbeat of the Yankees’ pitching staff. His confidence, precision, and playoff poise often set the tone for the rest of the team. Without him, that tone was lost.

What Cole Brings in October

The numbers tell the story better than anything. As Joe Randazzo points out, Cole owns a 2.93 ERA across 12 postseason appearances in pinstripes, and he delivered a brilliant 0.71 ERA in last year’s World Series against the Dodgers. Since signing with New York, he’s never allowed more than three runs in a single postseason start. That’s not just reliability — that’s dominance.

Every October team needs a stopper — someone who can end a losing streak, silence a hostile crowd, or remind opponents that momentum is fleeting. For the Yankees, Cole is that guy. When he takes the mound, the entire roster seems to exhale. His presence commands belief. Without him, that sense of inevitability — the quiet confidence that comes from knowing your ace is on deck — vanished.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The What-Ifs of 2025

If Cole were healthy enough to take the ball twice in the ALDS, the entire complexion of the series might have changed. The Yankees could have taken Game 1 behind his dominance, flipping pressure back onto Toronto. Maybe the series stretches to five. Maybe New York rides that momentum deeper into October. Baseball is filled with what-ifs, but this one lingers heavier than most.

There’s a cruel irony in it all. Just as the Yankees seemed to have built a roster balanced enough to chase redemption after last year’s heartbreak, they lost their most important hurler before the season even began. Cole’s Tommy John surgery in spring training didn’t just sideline a pitcher — it derailed the team’s entire identity.

For a club built around pitching depth and October swagger, losing Cole was like losing the engine to a finely tuned race car. The rest of the machine still looked impressive, but it couldn’t move with the same power or precision.

Looking Ahead

Cole’s recovery will stretch into part of 2026, and the Yankees will have to navigate more time without him. But his shadow will continue to hover over the Bronx — a reminder of how fragile even the most talented rosters can be.

When Cole finally returns, he’ll bring more than a powerful right arm. He’ll bring the stability and fire the Yankees lacked when they needed it most. Until then, 2025 will stand as the year the Yankees learned, the hard way, what life without their ace really looks like.