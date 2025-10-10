Yankees’ star outfielder plans to become a free agent this winter

Cody Bellinger plans to opt out of his contract according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, as the Yankees will have to make a decision on whether to sign him or not this winter.

After a down year in 2024, Bellinger hit 29 home runs with a 4.9 fWAR, as he was the second-most valuable position player on the Bronx Bombers in 2025.

The outfielder enjoyed his time in New York and had interest in playing for the Yankees last offseason before being traded there by the Cubs in a salary dump.

He turned 30 this past July, and the Yankees may have to pay a nine-figure salary in other to bring back a player who was integral for the team winning 94 games.

Will the Yankees Bring Back Cody Bellinger After Opting Out?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With an .813 OPS and 29 home runs, Cody Bellinger had one of the better offensive seasons of his career in 2025, but that was arguably not the best aspect of his game.

The elite defense he provided in the outfield made him a vital piece of their roster, sporting +12 Defensive Runs Saved and +9 Fielding Run Value in 1,295 innings out there.

He also placed some first base, and can still play the position in the scenario where he comes back and Ben Rice has to play DH or some catcher.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Now that he’s opted out, the Yankees may have to shell over $100 million in order to bring back Cody Bellinger, but they cannot extend the Qualifying Offer.

He was offered the QO by the Cubs after 2023, so any team who signs him can do so without forfeiting draft picks, which might make him even more enticing for other suitors.

Kyle Tucker will also be available on the market at the conclusion of the 2025 season, and Bellinger will serve as an alternative at a cheaper price that can also play centerfield.

Whether the Yankees will be involved in Tucker or not remains to be seen, but Scott Boras might have Cody Bellinger wait until the top free agent comes off the board so that the teams who miss out can bid wildly on his client.