Yankees could wait until summer trade deadline to pry star infielder from Cardinals

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been active this offseason, but rather than rushing into another major acquisition before Opening Day, they may be better off waiting until the summer trade deadline to make a splash.

With a farm system that has taken a hit after sending multiple top prospects to San Diego for Juan Soto last offseason, the Yankees need time to replenish their assets before making another aggressive move. By the time July rolls around, some of their young talent may have built up enough trade value to facilitate another impact addition—one that could push them over the top.

The Cardinals Could Be a Perfect Trade Partner

One team the Yankees should be monitoring closely is the St. Louis Cardinals, who don’t project to be serious contenders in 2025. Despite making a few short-term pitching upgrades, their rotation still has plenty of question marks, and their offense doesn’t inspire much confidence. If the Cardinals falter early, they may start fielding offers for some of their key players, including star infielder Brendan Donovan, who has been in arbitration limbo.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

At just 27 years old, Donovan is entering his prime, yet St. Louis appears hesitant to commit to a long-term extension. The fact that they aren’t even entertaining the idea of locking him up with three years of arbitration control left is puzzling. If the Cardinals’ season starts slipping away, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them move Donovan to capitalize on his value before they face another offseason of financial debates.

Why Donovan is a Perfect Fit for the Yankees

Donovan would immediately solve one of the Yankees’ biggest roster questions, providing a high-contact left-handed bat who can slot in seamlessly at either second or third base. He played 153 games last season, hitting .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs and 73 RBIs while posting a 115 wRC+. His ability to put the ball in play and limit strikeouts (just a 12.4% strikeout rate) makes him a natural fit at the top of the Yankees’ lineup, where they need someone to set the table in front of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensively, Donovan is more than capable at multiple spots. He has logged 269.2 career innings at third base, committing just one error while recording seven defensive runs saved and three outs above average. Although he has spent most of his career at second base and in the outfield, he might actually be a better third baseman—a position the Yankees have struggled to fill with a long-term solution.

What Would It Cost?

The fact that Donovan is still under team control through 2028 means the Yankees would have to pay a steep price to pry him away from St. Louis.

The Cardinals could demand a starting pitcher in return, as their rotation remains a glaring weakness. However, given Donovan’s versatility and offensive upside, he would be worth the price. His ability to fill multiple needs makes him one of the most valuable trade targets that could become available this summer, and the Yankees should be ready to pounce if the opportunity arises.