Yankees could turn to free agency to address catcher woes

Sep 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos (23) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are dealing with a significant issue at the catcher position, given three of their reserve options are dealing with injury. Ben Rortvedt is recovering from an aneurysm in his shoulder that required surgery, keeping him out for at least a month. Top catcher prospect Austin Wells suffered a broken rib, shutting him down for the rest of spring training. Now, Josh Breaux is dealing with an elbow injury that will keep him for the foreseeable future.

The Yankees need catcher support badly:

Given the fact that the Yankees only have Jose Treviño, Kyle Higashioka, and prospect Anthony Siegler at the catcher position, they could look to the free agent market to acquire a cheap player with experience.

We recently discussed the idea of reuniting with Gary Sanchez, but Sanchez is coming off a spotty season with the Minnesota Twins, and bringing him back into a hostile environment may not be a preferable decision.

However, World Series-winning catcher, Robinson Chirinos, could be a good fit to offer the team defensive quality at the very least. Chirinos played 67 games for the Baltimore Orioles last season, hitting a putrid .179 with a .265 OBP, four homers, and 22 RBIs. Chirinos isn’t going to offer excellent offense by any means, but he’s a good defensive catcher that can get the job done as a last resort.

Former Yankee Gary Sánchez and veteran Robinson Chirinos are the only notable catchers available in free agency. Chirinos played last year with the Orioles and spent some time with New York’s Triple-A affiliate in 2021. Per CBS Sports.

Given Cirinos spent some time with Scranton in Triple-A last year before landing in Baltimore, he has experience with the Yankees and would offer a proven commodity, which is needed given the injuries. He would be extremely cheap, and the Yankees could easily move on once their injured players recover and are able to continue their development.