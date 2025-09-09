Yankees could trade struggling shortstop this upcoming offseason

Buster Olney of ESPN said on ESPN Radio that rival executives believe the Yankees might consider trading Anthony Volpe this upcoming winter, who has had a miserable 2025 season.

With a massive regression on the defensive end alongside an abysmal .665 OPS, Volpe has been dealing with real issues all season on both sides of the ball.

The Yankees have had to contemplate benching Volpe for new addition Caballero due to the defensive struggles, and with the postseason just weeks away, some wonder if he’ll remain the starter in the team’s biggest games.

It’s not a guarantee, and there’s no additional reporting that suggests Anthony Volpe will be moved, but the subject will almost certainly be discussed when the World Series concludes.

READ MORE: Yankees have a secret bullpen weapon coming back from injury

Anthony Volpe’s Time With the Yankees Could Come to an End This Winter

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

2025 has been an unmitigated disaster for Anthony Volpe, who sports the worst OBP in the American League (.269) and the fifth-worst OPS in all of baseball (.665).

Only Elly De La Cruz of the Reds has committed more errors than the Yankees’ 2019 first-round pick, and with Jose Caballero under contract alongside Oswaldo Cabrera, the team could be comfortable moving on.

This upcoming winter doesn’t have a shortstop that the Yankees should obviously covet, while Bo Bichette is an incredible hitter he’s one of the worst defenders at the position.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It could complicate the Yankees’ chase for a shortstop, but they might be enticed enough by an offer to pull the trigger on a deal.

The Yankees would be selling low on their young shortstop, and that could ultimately keep them from dealing Volpe away.

Anthony Volpe is arbitration-eligible after the 2025 season, so he should expect a raise in salary for 2026, but it would only guarantee his contract for one year and give New York the chance to revisit his roster spot again ahead of 2027.