Yankees could trade for Cardinals pitcher to reinforce rotation

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ rotation has been battered before the season has even started. With Gerrit Cole potentially out for the year, Luis Gil sidelined for months, and Clarke Schmidt just ramping up after a back injury, general manager Brian Cashman might have no choice but to explore the trade market.

One potential target? Erick Fedde of the St. Louis Cardinals, a name floated by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic as a cost-effective option who could provide much-needed stability.

Fedde’s Resurgence Could Intrigue the Yankees

Fedde is a bit of a wild card. The 32-year-old right-hander is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign split between the Chicago White Sox and Cardinals, posting a 3.30 ERA over 177.1 innings. He held batters to a .230 average and recorded a 79.2% left-on-base rate while generating a solid 42.1% ground-ball rate.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

His contract is also manageable, as he’s set to make just $7.5 million this season. The Cardinals are reportedly looking to shed some payroll, making Fedde an ideal trade candidate.

A Career of Ups and Downs

While his 2024 numbers are strong, Fedde hasn’t exactly been a model of consistency. Prior to last season, he spent six years with the Washington Nationals, where he posted a rough 5.41 ERA over 102 starts. In 2023, he left MLB entirely to pitch in the KBO, where he reworked his mechanics and added a sweeper to his arsenal.

That adjustment seemed to pay off, as he returned to MLB in 2024 looking like a different pitcher. His sweeper was especially dominant, holding hitters to a .165 batting average. While his sinker and cutter weren’t elite, they induced weak contact, which is something the Yankees value highly.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

How Would He Fit in the Yankees’ Rotation?

If the Yankees were to acquire Fedde, he would likely slide into the back end of the rotation behind Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmid. Will Warren is currently projected to hold down the fifth spot, but adding another reliable arm would lessen the pressure on the young right-hander.

The Yankees need pitchers who can keep the ball on the ground and avoid the home run problem that has plagued their staff in the past. Given Fedde’s ability to limit slugging and induce soft contact, he might be a sneaky-good fit.

Would It Be Worth the Cost?

The biggest question is what it would take to pry Fedde from the Cardinals. Given his contract and past inconsistencies, he likely wouldn’t require a major prospect package. The Yankees could potentially swing a deal without parting with any of their top farm system assets.

With few appealing free-agent options left on the market and the Yankees running low on reliable arms, a move like this could make a lot of sense. If Fedde’s improvements from last year are sustainable, he might just be the kind of low-risk, high-reward addition that helps the Yankees weather the storm of injuries.