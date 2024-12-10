Yankees could trade a starting pitcher after $218 million investment

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a splash in free agency by signing left-handed ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract on Tuesday. Fried, 30, brings an elite pedigree to a rotation already anchored by Gerrit Cole, further solidifying New York’s pitching depth. With this deal, the Yankees now have three left-handed starters, opening the door to potential trades involving Nestor Cortes or Marcus Stroman to balance the roster.

Fried’s Dominance Solidifies the Rotation

Fried enters the Yankees’ rotation as one of the most consistent and dominant left-handed pitchers in baseball. In 2024, Fried posted a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings with 8.57 strikeouts per nine innings. He excelled at limiting damage, with a 72.5% left-on-base rate and an elite 58.8% ground ball rate, ranking in the 96th percentile in ground ball effectiveness. Opponents managed just a .360 slugging percentage against his four-seam fastball, while his curveball remained one of the most effective pitches in the game.

Fried’s upside and command make him a reliable option for deep postseason runs, something the Yankees have been missing in recent years. With Cole and Fried headlining the rotation, New York now boasts one of the strongest 1-2 combinations in the league.

Nestor Cortes Could Be Trade Bait

The acquisition of Fried creates a surplus of left-handed starters, making Nestor Cortes a logical trade candidate. Cortes, coming off a solid 2024 season with a 3.77 ERA over 174.1 innings, offers one more year of team control before hitting free agency. His quirky delivery and ability to navigate lineups effectively make him an attractive option for teams seeking mid-rotation stability.

Trading Cortes would allow the Yankees to address other areas of need, such as the bullpen or outfield piece while freeing up rotation space for Fried to slide seamlessly into the No. 2 slot behind Cole.

Stroman Likely a Salary Dump Candidate

Marcus Stroman, on the other hand, is a different story. The right-hander is owed $18.5 million for the 2025 season, and while he provides durability, his performance has been inconsistent. Stroman finished the 2024 season with a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings, struggling to maintain the level of effectiveness he displayed earlier in his career.

Moving Stroman would primarily be a financial decision, creating additional payroll flexibility for the Yankees. Teams in need of back-end rotation help might view Stroman as a reclamation project, especially if the Yankees are willing to attach a prospect or eat part of his salary.

Rotation Outlook Post-Fried Signing

With Fried in the fold, the Yankees now have a rotation featuring Cole, Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, Cortes, Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt. This formidable group gives them the luxury of exploring trade opportunities to address other needs while maintaining a competitive edge on the mound.