Yankees could target last remaining high-upside free agent infielder

The Yankees have made plenty of smart moves this offseason, but their third base situation remains a glaring weak spot. Manager Aaron Boone recently listed DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza as the primary competitors for the job heading into spring training. The problem? None of those three are likely to provide the kind of offensive production the Yankees need to round out their infield.

LeMahieu is coming off a brutal 2024 season where his bat fell off a cliff, Cabrera is best suited as a utility player, and Peraza has yet to prove he can hit at the major league level. Expecting one of them to emerge as an above-average third baseman is a risky bet, and the Yankees should be exploring alternative solutions before Opening Day.

Yoán Moncada: A Buy-Low Candidate With Upside

One intriguing option is Yoán Moncada, a switch-hitting infielder who was recently cut loose by the Chicago White Sox. Injuries have limited his availability in recent seasons, and he played just 12 games in 2024. But when healthy, Moncada has shown the ability to be an impactful player.

The Yankees had requested his medicals earlier this off-season, the New York Post reported.

Back in 2021, he slashed .263/.375/.412 with 14 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a 120 wRC+, showing he could be a strong offensive contributor. Over a small 45-plate appearance sample last year, he hit .275/.356/.400, which, at the very least, suggests he still has some juice left in the bat.

The biggest concern with Moncada is his durability—he hasn’t played more than 104 games in a season since 2021. But at a minimal cost, he would still represent a better offensive alternative than what the Yankees currently have.

The Defense Trade-Off

Moncada is by no means an elite defender at third base, but he does have 4,467.2 career innings of experience at the position. If the Yankees were to sign him, they’d have to live with a slight defensive downgrade in exchange for an offensive boost. Given the current state of their lineup, that’s a trade-off they might be willing to make.

A Smarter Long-Term Move

While Moncada would be a step in the right direction, he’s not the kind of game-changing acquisition that puts the Yankees over the top. Ideally, they’d target a high-level infielder who is still in arbitration, allowing them to keep costs under control while staying below the $301 million fourth luxury tax threshold.

Adding Moncada wouldn’t be a headline-grabbing move, but it would improve the Yankees’ weakest infield spot without breaking the bank. With spring training approaching, the Yankees have to decide whether they’re comfortable rolling into the season with their current third base options or if they need to make a move. If they go the latter route, Moncada is one of the better low-risk, high-upside solutions available.