Yankees could target Brewers’ All-Star bullpen arm via trade

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees may push to bring superstar closer Devin Williams into their mix this offseason.

Yankees urged to swap youth for Brewers’ Devin Williams

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is currently under club control by the Milwaukee Brewers despite not having his $10.5 million team option picked up this fall prior to being bought out. Nevertheless, FanSided’s Eric Treuden named the Yankees as a team with a hoard of young talent that Milwaukee may desire in exchange for their reliever, saying this in part (h/t Patrick McAvoy of The Sporting News):

“Like the (Los Angeles Dodgers), the Yankees easily have the pieces needed to land someone like Williams. If they have interest, the Brewers would have very little difficulty looking through their farm system and finding pieces that catch their eye,” Treuden wrote.

Yankees have elite tradable prospects in their farming system

New York’s talent pool is strong. Their top-four prospects who have yet to make their Major League debut are all due for call-ups between 2025 and 2027. They include outfielder Spencer Jones (No. 2), infielders George Lombard Jr. (No. 3), and Roderick Arias (No. 4), and righty Chase Hampton (No. 6).

That’s just the creme of the crop among their heralded talents. While Jones has come with a particularly high asking price over the last couple of seasons, the Yankees could set themselves up without a doubt at the closer position by packaging a couple of their prospects for the 30-year-old.

Williams is a five-star closer for the Yankees to pursue

Williams has been dominant throughout his six-year MLB career. Last season, the Missouri native notched a sweltering 1.25 ERA and 0.969 WHIP behind 14 saves in only 22 games played. The two-time National League Reliever of the Year would be as good an option to close the show for the Yankees next season as there is in the big leagues, especially with the chance that Clay Holmes could walk in free agency.