Yankees could still bring back fan-favorite bullpen arm

The New York Yankees are still aiming to bolster their bullpen this offseason after seemingly finalizing their starting rotation with the recent acquisition of Marcus Stroman. A familiar face could be among the team’s targets for the bullpen as the Yankees have reportedly maintained contact with the representative for left-hander Wandy Peralta.

Could the Yankees reunite with Wandy Peralta?

Peralta is currently a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Yankees. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that the Yankees have been in contact with Peralta’s representative as they remain interested in bringing him back for the upcoming season.

The Yankees fan-favorite lefty pitched a 2.82 during his time donning the pinstripes. In 2023, Peralta marked an 85.2% left-on-base percentage and 57.4% ground-ball rate in 54 innings pitched while playing through a triceps injury. It was not his best season by any means, but Peralta was an admired member of the clubhouse. His presence on the team might still carry importance to the players.

Wandy Peralta’s paint job strikeout — love to see him get on the K board #NYY pic.twitter.com/kiDBL7IQyP — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 30, 2023

A reunion with Peralta could give the Yankees the necessary depth they are seeking in their bullpen. Although they have remained interested in a reunion with Peralta, he is not the only familiar face the Yankees are targeting.

Hoch reports that the Yankees have also explored a potential reunion with righty Keynan Middleton. While Middleton and Peralta stand out as familiar pitchers for the Yankees, they might also consider bringing in a fresh face to round out their bullpen.

Peralta would surely energize the fanbase as the 33-year-old pitcher earned the adoration of the Bronx’s finest. Bringing Peralta back may have seemed like a ship once sailed, but the Yankees’ reported interest indicates that a reunion is still possible.