Yankees could get hard throwing bullpen piece back from injury soon

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Nick Burdi (57) works out during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Boone addressed the media before tonight’s game between the Yankees and Orioles, providing injury updates on various players. Among the injuries they’ve sustained over the past few weeks, losing right-handed reliever Nick Burdi has quietly been a pretty tough blow for the Bronx Bombers. Their bullpen is pretty run down, with various arms being used far more than the Yankees are probably comfortable with. Nick Burdi had some success in his short stint with the Bronx Bombers this season, and Aaron Boone mentioned that his bullpen session went well.

He’s expected to commence a rehab assignment soon, providing some potential bullpen depth for the Yankees and giving them another late-game weapon. These updates were first reported by Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Nick Burdi Could Join the Yankees’ Bullpen Soon

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have always had a strong bullpen, and this season their relievers have remained near the top of the league in various metrics. This bullpen is top five in ERA (2.59), Win Probability Added (+2.81), and Stuff+ (108), and that’s while burning through depth arms and losing players to injury. Tommy Kahnle has yet to make his season debut after dealing with a shoulder issue from the year prior, Scott Effross had back surgery, and Nick Burdi had hip inflammation.

Reports have also suggested that Ian Hamilton has struggled with soreness as he’s adjusted to a multi-inning relief role, which has been new for him. Nick Burdi is a one-inning bullpen arm but he comes with elite-level stuff, now allowing a single earned run while striking out 28.6% of batters faced. The problem has been command, walking 17.9% of batters faced, and the erratic command can cost him in the wild pitch department as well.

As of right now, the game plan is for Burdi to pitch in a rehab game before he’s activated, with Boone adding on that it could be soon. It’s unclear when exactly that will be but expect to see Nick Burdi back in the Yankees’ bullpen soon if his recovery goes as planned.