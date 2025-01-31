Yankees could steal high-upside free agent infielder from Mets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Over the past two days, the Yankees have watched two potential infield targets sign elsewhere, with Ha-Seong Kim landing in Tampa Bay and Jorge Polanco joining the Seattle Mariners. While neither player was a perfect fit, both offered upside—Kim with his elite defense and Polanco with his power potential.

That leaves the Yankees still searching for a viable competitor at third base, where DJ LeMahieu is currently penciled in as the starter despite two consecutive down seasons. While general manager Brian Cashman could still explore the trade market, there’s one free-agent veteran who remains available and could provide a solid short-term solution: Jose Iglesias.

Iglesias Offers Affordable Production

Iglesias isn’t a flashy option, but he was a legitimate contributor for the Mets last season, proving he still has plenty left in the tank. Over 85 games, the 35-year-old slashed .337/.381/.448 with four homers, 26 RBIs, and a 137 wRC+. His 13.4% strikeout rate was excellent, and while his power is limited, his ability to put the ball in play and get on base would be a welcome addition to a Yankees lineup that could use more contact-oriented hitters.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Beyond his bat, Iglesias is also a capable defender. He played 477 innings at second base last season, posting one defensive run saved and one out above average. He even logged 130 innings at third base, where he recorded four defensive runs saved and two outs above average—numbers that suggest he could be a legitimate upgrade over LeMahieu.

A Smart Alternative If the Yankees Stay Conservative

If the Yankees aren’t willing to make a major trade for an infield upgrade, signing Iglesias would at least give them a legitimate competitor for the third base job. Given LeMahieu’s regression—he slashed just .204/.269/.259 last season with a career-worst 52 wRC+—it wouldn’t take much for Iglesias to outplay him and claim the starting role.

Iglesias wouldn’t be a long-term fix, but he would be an affordable, veteran presence who could bridge the gap while the Yankees explore bigger moves down the line. With spring training quickly approaching and viable infield options disappearing, it might be time for the Yankees to make a move before they’re left with nothing.