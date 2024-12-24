Yankees could sign the anti-Gleyber Torres to solve second base

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have an avenue toward upgrading their defensive prowess at second base that they could take this winter.

Yankees could add star FA Ha-Seong Kim

Star free agent Ha-Seong Kim is out there for teams to sign. The Yankees may want to be the franchise that takes him off the board. The former San Diego Padres infielder won his first Gold Glove Award in 2023 thanks to his 166 putouts, 269 assists, and 57 double plays turned to only four errors committed at second.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Those numbers, plus his .991 fielding percentage for that campaign, and his prowess, which was largely carried over into last season, starkly contrast with current starting second baseman Gleyber Torres, whose defense was called into question in 2024.

Torres led all MLB second basemen in errors for the second consecutive season with 18. That also marked the third time he led the American League in those blunders for his career. The Yankees’ building block has had great moments and poor alike throughout his tenure in pinstripes that have called into question what position the franchise should take with him for the long haul.

Yankees could continue roster re-tool with Kim addition

Though he’s a far more prolific hitter than Kim and slightly more efficient — as seen by his .265 career batting average and 64 home runs over the last three seasons compared to Kim’s .242 career average and 39 homers in that same span — the latter would be another defensive upgrade New York’s infield would receive to further their offseason makeover.

Coming off of a four-year, $28 million deal, the South Korean talent could be a smart investment, even if he demands eight figures annually on his next contract.