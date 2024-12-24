Yankees might have a sleeping dragon in the starting rotation

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees made another substantial pitching investment this offseason, securing Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million deal. Fried joins the rotation as a premier left-handed pitcher and a formidable number two behind Gerrit Cole.

Rodon’s Struggles to Meet Expectations

The Yankees originally hoped Carlos Rodon would develop into a reliable complement to Cole after his dominant 2022 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, having signed a six-year, $162 million deal in the following off-season. Rodon posted a 2.88 ERA over 178 innings, with 11.98 strikeouts per nine innings and strong control metrics. However, injuries in 2023 derailed his first season in pinstripes.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Rodon showed some improvement in 2024, recording a 3.96 ERA over 175 innings. Encouraging signs included his restored fastball velocity and his ability to handle a substantial workload. Yet, his strikeout rate dropped, and home run rates doubled compared to his peak seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Fastball Woes and Slider Dominance

Rodon’s fastball, once a dominant weapon, has lost its edge. Opposing batters hit .262 against it with a .514 slugging percentage in 2024, a stark contrast to the .213 batting average against his fastball in 2022. While spin rates remain consistent, Rodon’s fastball struggles stem from command issues. His slider, however, continues to perform at an elite level, offering hope that improved fastball control could lead to a strong rebound.

Third Year Could Be the Turning Point

Entering his third year with the Yankees, Rodon has the opportunity to turn things around. With better health and command, he could rediscover the form that earned him his lucrative contract. If Rodon delivers on his potential, the Yankees’ rotation could become one of the most dominant in baseball.

A sleeping dragon could be ready to emerge from hibernation — yes, this is a Smaug reference; shoutout out to Lord of the Rings and Hobbit fans (LOTR top 2 Trilogy of all time, and it’s not 2).

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Deep and Balanced Rotation

Part of what made trading Nestor Cortes viable was the addition of Fried and Rodon’s upside. Having two elite lefty starters is a cheat code, especially in the National League, where the best teams are heavily left-handed. To beat the Dodgers, the Yankees will need to overcome Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. The Mets have Juan Soto now, so the importance of left-handed pitching can’t be overstated.

With Fried anchoring the rotation alongside Cole, the Yankees have a formidable one-two punch. Add to that the American League Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, who has proven his value as a budding star. Clarke Schmidt continues to emerge as a reliable option, and Marcus Stroman provides veteran stability, though his future with the team remains uncertain as trade rumors swirl.

Building Beyond the Pitching Staff

While the Yankees’ rotation and bullpen are well-stocked, they could benefit from an additional bat to bolster the infield. General manager Brian Cashman is reportedly exploring all options, though YES Network’s Jack Curry has noted that Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado are not currently on the Yankees’ radar. This leaves room for speculation about alternative upgrades that could complement an already elite pitching staff.