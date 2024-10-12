Yankees could shake up pitching plans for Game 1 of the ALCS

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Friday that the team has not yet decided on their Game 1 starter for the upcoming ALCS. This uncertainty largely stems from the fact that the Yankees’ potential opponents, the Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland Guardians, have drastically different performances against left-handed pitching. With the deciding game between Detroit and Cleveland scheduled for Saturday, Boone’s choice of pitcher will likely depend on the outcome.

Rodon for Game 1 if Tigers Win

If the Tigers win on Saturday, Carlos Rodon is the likely candidate to take the mound for Game 1. Detroit has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, batting just .229. Rodon, despite a shaky Game 2 performance in the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, would provide the Yankees with a favorable matchup. Rodon was strong through the first three innings of his previous start, though he faltered later in the game.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

From a statistical perspective, starting a lefty like Rodon against a Tigers lineup that struggles against left-handed pitching gives the Yankees a significant edge. Detroit’s poor track record against lefties would make Rodon the best option to kick off the series on a high note.

Gil as a Possible Starter if Guardians Win

On the other hand, if the Guardians come out on top, the Yankees may opt for right-handed rookie Luis Gil to start in Game 1. Cleveland has hit just .233 against right-handed pitching this season, a fraction lower than Detroit’s .235 average. This makes Gil a strategic choice, especially considering Cleveland’s struggles against righties.

Though Gil hasn’t pitched in about two weeks, the extra rest could work in his favor. The 26-year-old right-hander boasts a strong repertoire, with opposing batters hitting only .205 against his fastball. His slider and change-up have been even more effective, limiting hitters to averages of .171 and .179, respectively. However, Gil’s inconsistency and erratic control can make him unpredictable. When he’s able to command his pitches, Gil has the potential to dominate, but his performance can also vary wildly from game to game.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees’ Strategic Considerations

If Cleveland wins on Saturday, starting Gil could pay off, as the Guardians have been slightly worse than the Tigers against right-handed pitching. While Gil’s lack of recent action might raise concerns, the rest could help him regain control and pitch deep into the game. The Yankees would benefit from Gil’s ability to potentially shut down Cleveland’s offense, but his unpredictability makes this a high-risk, high-reward option.

Tigers’ Skubal Poses a Challenge

In the meantime, Detroit is likely to have their ace, Tarik Skubal, on the mound for the deciding game against Cleveland. If the Tigers win, Skubal wouldn’t be available until Game 3 of the ALCS, putting the Yankees in a favorable position for the first two games of the series. This scheduling could allow the Yankees to take an early advantage, increasing their chances of advancing to the World Series.

Ultimately, Boone’s decision on the Game 1 starter will come down to who the Yankees face in the ALCS. If Detroit prevails, Carlos Rodon seems the logical choice to exploit the Tigers’ weakness against lefties. Should Cleveland advance, Luis Gil could be the right-handed arm the Yankees need to gain the upper hand. Regardless of the matchup, the Yankees will need to rise to the occasion and play at their best to push through to the World Series.