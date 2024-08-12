Yankees could scoop up Dodgers castaway with a .305 batting average

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees were connected to a number of potential infield trade targets at the deadline in late July, one of them being Amed Rosario of the Tampa Bay Rays at the time. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Rosario, a 28-year-old in the middle of one of his best seasons.

The Yankees Could Use Amed Rosario

Rosario was hitting .305/.331/.415, including two homers and 28 RBIs across 81 games this season. He hosts a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate with a 114 WRC+.

Although Rosario has never cracked a 6% walk rate in his career, he’s aggressive in the batter’s box and makes decent contact. Rosario has a 69th percentile expected batting average at .263 and ranks in the 76th percentile in strikeout rate. However, he hosts a 93rd percentile sprint speed and could be a decent reserve for the Yankees, who can steal bases.

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Batting and Versatility

With runners in scoring position this season, Rosario is hitting .250 and has primarily hit fifth in the batting order, where he’s slashing .336/.365/.500. There’s plenty to like regarding the veteran infielder who has the capacity to play multiple spots, including the outfield.

This year, Rosario has played 100 innings at shortstop, 152.1 innings in the outfield, and 100 innings at third base. He also has 166.1 innings at second base under his belt, making him a true utility option with far better offensive metrics than DJ LeMahieu.

Defensive Considerations

It is essential to note that Rosario is a below-average defensive player at most positions, whereas LeMahieu is above average. However, Rosario essentially provides the exact opposite, offering good offensive qualities and subpar defense.

Potential Impact on the Yankees

The Yankees may see value in the offensive production and base running, so he could be a nice asset during the final stretch of the regular season as the Yankees look to pull away in the American League East, where they’re currently tied with the Baltimore Orioles.