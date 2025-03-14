Yankees could promote 4th outfielder into an everyday role

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With Giancarlo Stanton set to miss time to start the season, the Yankees are still sorting out how they’ll fill the void at designated hitter. There’s been speculation that younger players like Ben Rice or J.C. Escarra could step into the role, but experience matters, and the Yankees might opt for a more proven name in Trent Grisham.

Grisham Brings Experience, but the Bat Has Been Unreliable

Grisham, 28, has logged 623 major league games in his career, primarily as an outfielder. However, his offensive production has been underwhelming in recent years. Last season, across 76 games, he hit just .190/.290/.385 with nine homers and 31 RBIs. His 91 wRC+ meant he was 9% below league average offensively, but the Yankees might be willing to live with those flaws if he can provide some pop.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This spring, Grisham has looked far better at the plate, hitting .250/.412/.750 over six games. He’s already launched two homers and driven in three runs, showing improved power. The Yankees could ask him to lean even more into that, selling out for power to help offset Stanton’s absence. If that means sacrificing some contact and watching his strikeout rate tick up, it might still be worth it for the occasional long ball.

Where Do Ben Rice and J.C. Escarra Fit In?

Rice and Escarra remain in the conversation for DH, especially if the latter wins the backup catcher job, which is becoming increasingly likely. Rice has been putting solid contact on the ball despite underwhelming spring training numbers, and Escarra has made a strong case for himself with his offensive upside.

General manager Brian Cashman has been rumored to be searching for a right-handed bat to balance the lineup, but if nothing materializes, Grisham may be the most logical internal solution. His experience gives him an edge over the younger candidates, and his recent power surge in spring training could convince the Yankees to give him an extended look.