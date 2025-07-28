Yankees could pay ‘steep price’ for Nationals star pitcher

The New York Yankees are scouring the market for pitching, and one name that’s gaining real traction is MacKenzie Gore.

According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, the Yankees have their eyes on the 26-year-old lefty, who’s quietly breaking out in 2024.

It’s a fascinating name to surface — not just because of his production, but because of what he could represent long term.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Gore’s 2024 season puts him in breakout territory

Through 117.2 innings this year, Gore holds a 3.52 ERA with a career-best 11.01 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

His 78.6% left-on-base rate is impressive, suggesting poise with runners on and the ability to escape jams effectively.

Even more encouraging is the whiff and strikeout data — Gore ranks in the 88th percentile for both, showing true swing-and-miss stuff.

He’s also chasing a career-high chase rate (77th percentile) and doesn’t rely solely on deception to get hitters out.

The only real knock is the occasional hard contact, something that’s burned him a few times across his 21 starts this season.

A versatile four-pitch mix with frontline potential

Gore works off a four-seam fastball that sits at 95.3 mph — strong velocity for a lefty with his command profile.

He complements it with a sharp curveball, tight slider, and a changeup that helps neutralize right-handed hitters.

The arsenal gives him flexibility in approach and matchup value, making him an attractive option for a contending team.

In a rotation that already features Max Fried and Carlos Rodón, Gore would further solidify the left-handed dominance.

But it would also raise questions about balance, since the Yankees are currently light on right-handed front line starters.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The upside is tied to years of control

Gore isn’t a rental — far from it. He’s under team control through the 2027 season and won’t hit free agency until 2028.

That team control is the real value here, especially for a team like the Yankees looking to avoid short-term band-aids.

Brian Cashman has made it clear through his trade history that he prefers controllable assets over pure rentals.

Gore would slot in as a middle-to-front-end starter with upside and cost efficiency for several seasons.

As Jorge Castillo of ESPN reports: “Nationals All-Star left-hander MacKenzie Gore is a possible option if the Yankees are willing to pay a steep price.”

Would the Yankees really pay up?

That steep price will likely include at least one top prospect and possibly a controllable position player or more young talent.

While Gore isn’t cheap, his upside and age make him worth considering if the Yankees are thinking beyond just 2025.

Adding Gore could mean punting on other deadline options like bullpen upgrades, unless a blockbuster combo deal is in play.

Still, for a team with World Series aspirations, betting on a lefty with electric stuff might be worth the uncomfortable cost.

If Cashman decides Gore is the right arm to anchor the future — and the present — expect the Yankees to move aggressively.



