Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees remain interested in acquiring eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite Arenado’s significant $25.5 million luxury tax salary for the next three years, the Yankees could work around financial constraints to bring the star to the Bronx.

A Deal Likely Involving Marcus Stroman

To facilitate the trade, the Yankees would likely include Marcus Stroman, who carries an $18.5 million salary for 2025. Stroman has just one year left on his deal, but if he pitches more than 140 innings, it triggers a player option for 2026, adding financial complexity.

Moving Stroman to the Cardinals could help offset Arenado’s contract. Alternatively, the Cardinals would need to absorb a significant portion of Arenado’s salary to make the deal feasible for the Yankees — reports indicated they were prepared to eat $15-20 million in a deal that would’ve sent time to Houstin. He vetoed the deal.

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Arenado’s Numbers and Fit in the Bronx

Arenado, 33, remains one of the most productive defensive players in baseball, though his offensive profile has taken a slight dip in recent years.

In 2024, he played 152 games, hitting .273/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 102 wRC+. While these numbers are OK, Arenado’s power may not fully translate to Yankee Stadium due to his tendency to hit line drives and fly balls to center and left field, areas less conducive to home runs in the Bronx.

That said, Arenado’s elite defensive capabilities would be a significant asset. The eight-time Gold Glove winner posted six defensive runs saved and nine outs above average in 2024 over 1,268.1 innings at third base. His exceptional glove work would provide stability to the Yankees’ infield and help mitigate errors.

Positional Impact on the Yankees’ Infield

Adding Arenado would allow the Yankees to shift Jazz Chisholm back to second base, his natural position. Chisholm’s athleticism and range are best utilized at second, and the move would strengthen the infield overall. Arenado’s consistency at the hot corner would also complement the Yankees’ pitching staff, improving run prevention for a team looking to contend.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Financial Hurdles and Strategic Moves

The Yankees are already flirting with the $300 million luxury tax threshold, so acquiring Arenado would require financial maneuvering. Moving Stroman or other players with significant salaries, such as Trent Grisham, could provide the necessary flexibility. However, the Cardinals’ willingness to eat part of Arenado’s contract will likely be the determining factor in whether the deal materializes.

Balancing Defense and Offensive Expectations

While Arenado’s offensive game may not fully exploit Yankee Stadium’s dimensions, his defensive contributions and leadership make him a compelling target for the Yankees. He won’t move the needle much, but he will help prevent runs and that’s a clear goal for Brian Cashman this off-season.