Yankees could inject a jolt of offense with easy free agent pickup

The Yankees are facing a growing dilemma with Giancarlo Stanton. Manager Aaron Boone continues to deflect questions about his timeline, offering no real clarity on when the slugger might return. Stanton is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms and has a personal matter keeping him away from the team. With his 2025 season up in the air, the Yankees might need to pivot.

A Low-Cost Power Bat

One option sitting on the free agent market is 37-year-old designated hitter J.D. Martinez. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have already checked in on him, which might be a sign they’re not too confident in Stanton’s immediate availability.

Martinez played 120 games for the Mets last season, hitting .235/.320/.406 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs. His power numbers dipped, but he still ranked in the 94th percentile in barrel percentage and 92nd percentile in launch angle sweet spot, meaning he was still making high-quality contact.

With Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right, those numbers could easily translate to an uptick in home run production. In fact, based on his spray chart from last season, he would’ve hit 22 homers if he played all his games in the Bronx.

A Stanton Insurance Policy

Martinez isn’t a defensive asset—he’s a pure designated hitter. That’s the biggest hurdle for the Yankees, who need clarity on Stanton before making a move. If Stanton is going to be out long-term, adding Martinez as an insurance policy makes sense. He may not be an elite-level hitter anymore, but he still brings above-average offensive production, something the Yankees can’t afford to overlook with their current lineup uncertainty.

The other factor in play is the budget. The Yankees are already sitting at $308 million in payroll, and Hal Steinbrenner has been hesitant to push spending further. If Brian Cashman gets the green light, Martinez could be an easy fix at a reasonable cost.

For now, the Yankees seem to be in wait-and-see mode. But the fact they’ve even reached out to Martinez suggests they’re preparing for a reality where Stanton isn’t part of the equation, at least for a while.