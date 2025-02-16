Yankees could have a sleeping giant in $12.5 million acquisition

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Yankees took a calculated gamble this offseason, opting to decline Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million club option and instead signing Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. While that move saved them some money, it wasn’t as much as it seemed at first glance, considering the $6 million buyout they had to pay Rizzo.

In total, the Yankees saved just $11 million but believe they’ve upgraded both offensively and defensively at first base.

A Potential Offensive Rebound

At 37 years old, Goldschmidt isn’t the dominant slugger he once was, but there’s a strong case that he still has enough left in the tank to be an impact bat. Last season, he hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, good for a league-average 100 wRC+. That was a noticeable drop from his 2023 campaign, where he posted a 122 wRC+, suggesting his downturn in production may have had more to do with playing for a struggling Cardinals team than a true loss of skills.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Yankees see reasons for optimism. Goldschmidt still ranked in the 92nd percentile in hard-hit rate, 82nd percentile in average exit velocity, and 73rd percentile in barrel rate last season. His underlying power numbers remain strong, and while his walk rate dipped to 7.2% and his chase rate increased, those aren’t necessarily irreversible trends. If he can fine-tune his plate discipline, he has every chance to bounce back and be a key contributor in the Yankees’ lineup.

Defensive Stability at First Base

Beyond his bat, Goldschmidt offers the Yankees an upgrade defensively over Rizzo, who battled injuries and inconsistency last year. Goldschmidt logged 1,313 innings at first base in 2024, finishing with zero defensive runs saved and zero outs above average, making him a league-average defender at the position. While that doesn’t jump off the page, it’s a marked improvement from Rizzo, who struggled with his range and reliability.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt also has a track record of above-average defense throughout his career. While he may not be a Gold Glove-caliber first baseman anymore, he should provide the Yankees with steadier glovework than they had in 2024.

A Worthwhile Investment

At this stage of his career, Goldschmidt is a short-term solution rather than a long-term fixture, but for $12.5 million, the Yankees are betting on his upside. If his power metrics hold steady and his luck improves at the plate, he could provide solid offensive value in a lineup that lost Juan Soto. Defensively, he offers stability at a key position, making this a move that could quietly pay off in a big way.