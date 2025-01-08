Yankees could get extremely lucky with generation Japanese Ace

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees are feeling quietly optimistic about their chances to land Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the organization believes it has made a compelling case, stating, “They think they do…if there is not a geographical preference in play, the Yankees really feel like they put in a good proposal here.”

Sasaki, whose talent has already garnered international acclaim, would be a game-changing addition to a rotation that’s already packed with high-end talent.

Sasaki’s Elite Upside

At just 23 years old, Sasaki is already drawing comparisons to some of the game’s best pitchers. With a fastball that can touch 102 mph and a splitter that leaves hitters baffled, he profiles as an immediate ace in almost any MLB rotation.

Sasaki’s ability to miss bats and induce weak contact makes him a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium, where the dimensions can often be unforgiving. He brings more than just velocity, boasting advanced control and the kind of mental fortitude that suggests he’s ready for the big stage.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Seamlessly Slotting Into the Yankees’ Rotation

If the Yankees manage to secure Sasaki, he would slot seamlessly into their projected six-man rotation. Pairing him with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón would give the Yankees arguably the most formidable starting rotation in baseball. Add in the potential of young stars like Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt, and the Yankees would have both elite arms and enviable depth, giving them a significant edge in the postseason.

Sasaki’s presence would also allow the Yankees to better manage workloads throughout the season. The six-man rotation would help preserve the health and effectiveness of their starters, ensuring they’re at full strength when October comes around.

The Stroman Factor

Adding Sasaki would make moving Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary an absolute priority. Stroman is coming off a lackluster season, and the Yankees are eager to offload his contract to free up financial flexibility. Trading Stroman would clear space to address other roster needs, particularly in the infield, where the Yankees still have a significant void.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

A Clear Path to Infield Upgrades

With the money saved by moving Stroman, the Yankees could turn their attention to upgrading an infield position. Whether they pursue a controllable player like Brendan Donovan or a free agent option, the flexibility created by clearing Stroman’s salary would open doors to impactful moves. Sasaki’s arrival would essentially allow the Yankees to invest in their offense without compromising their pitching depth.

A Proposal That Checks All the Boxes

The Yankees’ optimism about Sasaki stems from more than just financial considerations. Their proposal likely highlighted their elite pitching development team, their track record with international stars, and the opportunity to play alongside legends like Aaron Judge. While geography could still play a role in Sasaki’s decision, the Yankees feel they’ve presented a package that’s difficult to overlook.

Adding Sasaki wouldn’t just be a win for 2025—it would set the Yankees up for years of sustained success, giving them a rotation that can dominate in any era. Now, it’s just a matter of waiting to see if Sasaki shares their vision.