Yankees could get 2 elite pitching pieces back in May

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries and baseball go hand in hand, but the Yankees didn’t expect to be navigating a minefield before the 2025 season even started. With Gerrit Cole set to miss the entire year, Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months, and Jonathan Loáisiga still working his way back from a long-term elbow issue, New York is already in scramble mode.

There’s a sliver of hope, though. If all goes well, both Gil and Loáisiga could return in May or early June, providing a much-needed boost to both the rotation and bullpen. But given their recent injury histories, the Yankees are in wait-and-see mode, knowing that timelines can shift in a moment’s notice.

Luis Gil’s Absence Leaves a Gaping Hole

Few pitchers showed more promise last year than Luis Gil. The 26-year-old right-hander took home AL Rookie of the Year honors after a breakout campaign, posting a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings. He struck out batters at an impressive 10.15 K/9 clip, stranded nearly 79% of runners, and flashed the kind of electric fastball that made him one of the Yankees’ most exciting young arms.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Everything was set up for a massive second season—until a bullpen session ended with a high-grade lat strain. These injuries are no joke, and Gil won’t be throwing for months, meaning any chance of early-season momentum is already gone. The Yankees are hopeful he’ll return at some point in 2025, but they’ll have to survive without him for now.

If there’s any good news, it’s that once Gil is back, he should slot into the rotation immediately. But that only matters if the rest of the rotation is still in one piece by then, and with the way injuries have been piling up, that’s no guarantee.

Jonathan Loáisiga Is a Lottery Ticket at This Point

There was a time when Jonathan Loáisiga looked like one of the best relievers in baseball. In 2021, he dominated, posting a 2.17 ERA over 70.2 innings. But injuries have chipped away at his availability ever since.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His workload has plummeted, from 48 innings in 2022 to just 17.2 in 2023 and a mere four innings last season. Now, the Yankees are left wondering if they’ll ever get a version of Loáisiga that resembles his former self. They took a calculated risk by bringing him back on a one-year, $5 million deal with a club option for 2026, hoping that a full recovery could restore some of his past dominance.

The right-hander last threw off a mound on March 4, and while he’s progressing, it’s been a slow climb. The Yankees are cautiously optimistic that he’ll be ready by May, but setbacks have been the story of his career lately. If he does return at full strength, he’d be a valuable bullpen weapon, but the Yankees aren’t banking on it.

The Yankees Can’t Afford More Setbacks

Getting Gil and Loáisiga back is crucial, but the Yankees need them to stay on track. If they suffer any more pitching injuries in the meantime, things could spiral quickly. The team has already had to shift plans significantly, leaning on arms like Marcus Stroman and Will Warren earlier than expected.

May or June can’t come soon enough, but with the way this season is shaping up, every day feels like an eternity.