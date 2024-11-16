Yankees could free up $18.5 million by trading declining pitcher

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees need every penny available this off-season to address multiple roster needs and extend superstar slugger Juan Soto on a long-term deal. Soto earned $31 million in his final arbitration year, but with his expected annual salary increasing to $50 million, the Yankees face a $19 million gap to bridge.

The departures of Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo will free up $31.2 million in luxury tax salary, which can help meet this financial commitment. However, shedding additional salary by offloading starting pitcher Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million contract for the upcoming season should also be a priority.

The Problematic Contract of Marcus Stroman

Stroman’s entire contract for 2025 is a concern. If he pitches more than 140 innings, his 2026 vesting option converts to a player option. This would put the Yankees in a difficult financial position, as they can’t afford to let him reach that innings threshold, potentially compromising future spending flexibility.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stroman’s Decline in Efficiency

Stroman’s performance has seen a notable decline. The 33-year-old posted a respectable 3.95 ERA over 136.2 innings in 2023, displaying solid form in the first half of the year. However, his velocity dropped significantly in 2024, from 92.2 mph to 90.6 mph. Over 154.2 innings pitched, Stroman recorded the lowest strikeout rate of his career, averaging just 6.58 strikeouts per nine innings. His walk rate also reached a career-high at 3.49 per nine innings, and his ground ball rate fell by 8% in just one year.

Diminished Effectiveness of Stroman’s Pitches

Stroman’s inability to produce swings and misses is reflected in his 7th percentile strikeout rate. His sinker, previously a reliable pitch, dropped in usage from 46.4% in 2023 to 35.1% in 2024. Opposing hitters had a .306 batting average and a .466 slugging rate against his sinker, with its putaway rate plummeting from 21.2% to 13.3%. Additionally, his cutter, slider, and slurve proved to be liabilities, highlighting a capped upside as he approaches 34 years old.

Offloading Stroman for Financial Flexibility

Given Stroman’s decline and contract situation, trading him could be beneficial, even if it requires attaching another valuable asset. The savings could be redirected toward more productive uses, such as strengthening the rotation with a more reliable starter or addressing needs at first base. For example, the Yankees could use those funds to pursue Christian Walker, an elite defensive first baseman with strong offensive capabilities.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Trade Scenarios

Exploring creative trade options could further benefit the Yankees. WFAN’s Emmanuel Berbari proposed a mock trade with the Chicago Cubs, involving Stroman, Spencer Jones, and Will Warren in exchange for Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner. This deal would address the Yankees’ infield needs while offloading Stroman’s contract, though it would come at the cost of some top prospects. While this trade is merely hypothetical, it highlights the potential value in moving Stroman and reallocating funds to enhance the roster more effectively.

Strategic Salary Dumping

Salary-dumping Stroman would free up significant resources, enabling the Yankees to pursue a more productive starting pitcher or bolster other areas of need. By making strategic moves, they can maximize their financial flexibility and create a stronger, more competitive team while working toward a Soto extension.