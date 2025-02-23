Yankees could face a $500 million decision for superstar free agent in 2026

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made it no secret that he isn’t particularly fond of the Yankees, but money has a way of changing things. The 25-year-old slugger will be one of the biggest names in next year’s free-agent class, and despite his long-standing disdain for the Bronx Bombers, he isn’t shutting the door on any opportunities.

“If I go to free agency, every team — all 30 teams — are going to have the opportunity to sit down with [me], to talk to me,” Guerrero said through an interpreter, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “I’m OK with everything. It’s in the past.”

If the Yankees want in, they’ll have the financial flexibility to make a push. But is Guerrero the right fit?

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

An Offensive Force With Defensive Shortcomings

There’s no questioning Guerrero’s ability at the plate. Last season, he slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and a 165 wRC+ over 159 games. He’s an elite hitter, even if he’s not quite on Juan Soto’s level.

Defensively, however, he’s a different story. He posted a .990 fielding percentage at first base, but that doesn’t tell the full story—his 10 errors over 1026.1 innings, along with -1 defensive runs saved and -9 outs above average, paint a clearer picture. The Blue Jays have tolerated his struggles at first base simply because his bat is too valuable to leave out of the lineup.

What Will His Market Look Like?

Guerrero’s next contract could go one of two ways. If he repeats last season’s production, he could be in line for a massive payday, potentially around 14 years, $490 million ($35 million per season), per The Athletic. If his numbers dip closer to what he produced in 2022–23, his deal might look more like 10 years, $280 million—a significant difference.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For Guerrero, 2025 will be the most important season of his career. A dominant year could push him into a near half-billion-dollar contract. Anything less, and his price tag might take a hit.

The Yankees’ Alternative: Kyle Tucker

While Guerrero would certainly be an intriguing option, the Yankees might have their eyes set elsewhere. Star outfielder Kyle Tucker is also set to hit free agency, and the Yankees had an opportunity to trade for him before opting against it due to the Astros’ high asking price.

Tucker will be 29 when he hits the open market, four years older than Guerrero, but he’s the better overall player. Not only is he an elite hitter, but he’s also a far superior defender, making him a more well-rounded investment. The Yankees have been burned before by waiting for free agency (see: Juan Soto), but they’ll likely take the same approach next winter.

With money coming off the books and another star available, the Yankees will have the flexibility to land a big name—it’s just a matter of whether they prioritize offense over defensive balance.



