Yankees could execute 2-player special in trade with Pirates

Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Yankees are ‘gaining steam’ on RHP Mitch Keller of the Pirates, who has been a strong middle of the rotation arm this season.

While his 3-10 record would suggest he isn’t providing a winning effort, the Pirates’ pitiful offense has been the main culprit for his poor pitching record.

With a 3.48 ERA and a 3.33 FIP, Keller has been a productive starter who would immediately slot into the middle of the Yankees’ rotation as a number three or number four starter.

The 29-year-old has years of control beyond 2025 as well, as he’s under contract through 2028 which gives any team who acquires him a piece for now and the future.

It was also reported by Hiles that the Pirates could package another player alongside Keller to sweeten the pot, with names like Isiah Kiner-Falefa or even Ke’Bryan Hayes being available.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Yankees are eyeing rotation upgrades following the injury to Clarke Schmidt, as his UCL tear will not only end his 2025 season, but also potentially knock him out for all of 2026.

Mitch Keller has been a strong starter this season for the Pirates, but there are some clear warts in his game that a contender will be wary of in any trade conversation.

His strikeout rate has decreased to 18.7% and his fastball velocity is at 94.1 MPH, both of which are his worst marks since 2020.

Keller’s 44.8% GB% and 0.68 HR/9 are results of elite damage prevention, and his 5.5% walk rate is because of his dominant command, but the Yankees will need to try and make some adjustments to get the most out of the veteran.

Pittsburgh could further entice Brian Cashman by offering a reliever (Dennis Santana/David Bednar) or an infielder (Isiah Kiner-Falefa/Ke’Bryan Hayes).

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Dennis Santana would both be reunion candidates, as while neither player sparkled in their tenure with the Bronx Bombers, they address direct needs.

Dennis Santana has a 1.52 ERA this season with a 3.08 xERA, as his aggressive strike-throwing abilities and elite damage prevention have made him a reliable high-leverage arm for the Pirates.

As for IKF, the Yankees could throw him at third base and get a high-contact hitter who doesn’t have any power, but brings strong defense and baserunning to the bottom of the lineup.

David Bednar would be a prized get for the Yankees due to his closer background and brilliant arsenal, while Ke’Bryan Hayes is a project player whom the Pirates want to get rid of due to his contract.

New York will be aggressive this deadline hunting for upgrades, and the Pirates are potential trade partners for a variety of names.