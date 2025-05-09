Yankees could demote rookie infielder any day

Sometimes, opportunity knocks louder than expected. But for young players, that door can slam shut just as quickly if reinforcements return.

The Yankees are preparing to activate DJ LeMahieu this weekend, which means someone in the infield is about to lose their spot.

LeMahieu’s return triggers a difficult roster call

At first glance, the obvious choice might seem like veteran utility man Pablo Reyes. He’s been serviceable but offers limited upside overall.

However, Reyes does have some defensive versatility, especially in the outfield, which gives him a slight edge in terms of roster utility.

That makes 24-year-old Jorbit Vivas the more likely candidate to be optioned back down when LeMahieu is reinstated from the injured list.

Vivas hasn’t been with the big-league club long, and while he brings some intriguing traits, his performance hasn’t forced the Yankees’ hand.

Vivas showed plate discipline but lacked production

Vivas is hitting just .100/.308/.100 through his first six MLB games, recording only one hit in ten official at-bats.

He’s struck out at a 28.6% clip but walked in 21.4% of his plate appearances, showcasing solid discipline in a small sample.

That walk rate is impressive for someone called up out of necessity rather than expectation, thrown into the fire without much warning.

Still, he’s yet to record an extra-base hit and doesn’t bring enough offensive punch to force the Yankees to keep him on.

For a team trying to keep pace at the top of the standings, that lack of immediate production often leads to a quick demotion.

The Yankees are still clinging to hope with LeMahieu

Even though LeMahieu has been in decline for years, the Yankees are hoping he can still offer something at age 35.

They’re trying to get whatever value they can from the final two years and $30 million left on his contract.

Last season, LeMahieu hit just .204 with a .269 OBP and a dreadful 52 wRC+. But the Yankees haven’t given up entirely just yet.

He’s been productive during his minor league rehab assignment, showcasing a .474 average and showing signs of solid contact.

That might not be enough to erase his prior struggles, but the Yankees are willing to find out with Jazz Chisholm still sidelined.

A necessary but temporary solution

The Yankees know Vivas still has potential. They liked his on-base skills and contact-first approach in Triple-A and see long-term value.

But his first taste of the majors came out of desperation, not because he forced his way onto the roster with dominant numbers.

That matters in an organization that’s juggling short-term contention with long-term sustainability. He was a Band-Aid—and now the starter is back.

In all likelihood, Vivas will be optioned this weekend. The Yankees will keep Reyes for now, valuing experience and versatility down the stretch.

It won’t be the last we hear of Vivas. But this chapter is closing, at least for now, and the Yankees will ride with their veteran.

