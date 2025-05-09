Yankees fans may dream of reunion with former star pitcher—but it’s not happening

Sometimes, the player you let go is the one that comes back to haunt you the most—especially when he becomes a star overnight.

The Yankees knew Michael King had potential when they traded him to the Padres in the Juan Soto deal, but they had to pull the trigger.

Now, King is entering free agency at the top of his game, and the Yankees are sitting on the outside wondering if a reunion is even possible.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

A starter the Yankees helped build

King isn’t just thriving in San Diego—he’s pitching like one of the best starters in baseball and making his case for a massive payday.

The 29-year-old currently holds a 2.22 ERA over 44.2 innings this season, backed by 9.67 strikeouts per nine and elite control metrics.

He’s stranding over 84% of baserunners and limiting damage with a 38.1% ground ball rate, all while commanding five-plus pitches.

“He’s ascended to one of the top starters in the game,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following a recent matchup.

The numbers back that up—and the consistency is what’s most impressive. King hasn’t posted an ERA above 2.95 since 2021.

Whether as a bullpen weapon or full-time starter, he’s been dominant whenever healthy, and that’s precisely where the risk begins.

Health remains the biggest question mark

King’s performance is no surprise to the Yankees. He developed within their system and flashed brilliance even before the trade.

But durability has always been the underlying issue. In five full seasons, King has topped 100 innings only twice, once going over 170.

Injuries have limited his availability more than once, and teams will have to weigh that against the ace-level performance.

That’s why his next contract could be tricky—teams may be willing to pay premium dollars, but with opt-outs or creative structuring.

The Yankees, meanwhile, already have nearly half a billion dollars tied up in their rotation between Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Max Fried.

Even with Cole recovering from injury and Rodon still chasing his best form, it’s hard to imagine another huge contract in the mix.

Clarke Schmidt would welcome the reunion

While front office dollars may not line up, players inside the clubhouse would love to see King return—and Clarke Schmidt made that clear.

“A lot easier playing with him than playing against him,” Schmidt said after Tuesday’s game, when the two faced off as opponents.

“Great pitcher, great person. I can’t speak highly enough of him and everything that he’s done for this organization and for myself.”

Schmidt and King came up together through the Yankees’ system and pushed each other like brothers trying to win backyard bragging rights.

“We’re both very competitive. It’s kind of like playing with one of your brothers in the backyard,” Schmidt added.

For fans, that sentiment is exactly what stings. Watching King dominate elsewhere feels like losing family—especially knowing he was homegrown.

Bigger needs might get in the way

The Yankees don’t just need pitching, though—they also need outfield reinforcements, and names like Kyle Tucker could hit the market soon.

With Judge aging and Bellinger inconsistent (his player option is a problem), the Yankees may prioritize offense and long-term lineup security instead of another pricey starter.

King, meanwhile, is likely to have a long line of suitors—and he knows it.

“I’ve got to focus on winning today… hopefully by the end of it I can have all 30 teams calling me,” King said recently.

That kind of demand could make his price skyrocket beyond what the Yankees are willing—or able—to match.

Even if the connection is there. Even if the history is rich. Even if the fans would love nothing more than a reunion.

The dream is alive, but reality is harsh

There’s still a chance the Yankees could make a competitive offer and bring King back home—but that depends on how priorities shift.

However, that chance is fleeting, and King is committed entirely to driving up the price, not cornering his market.

For now, though, King is gone—and thriving. And all the Yankees can do is hope it doesn’t come back to hurt them in October.

Popular Reading:

Yankees’ 2024 first-round pick delivers his best start of the season







