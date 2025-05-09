The Yankees have a major DJ LeMahieu dilemma — and it’s about unfold

There’s a certain kind of hope that comes with a familiar name returning from injury—especially when everything else is falling apart.

The Yankees are clinging to that very hope as DJ LeMahieu inches closer to rejoining the roster. But if we’re being honest, this is a prayer more than a plan.

A steady decline that can’t be ignored

LeMahieu is a beloved figure in the Bronx, but sentiment doesn’t drive production—and his numbers have trended in the wrong direction for years.

Last season, across just 67 games, he hit .204/.269/.259 with a 52 wRC+—which means he was 48% worse than the average MLB hitter.

He managed only two home runs and 26 RBIs and posted a -0.5 WAR, meaning he hurt the team more than he helped it.

This wasn’t just a slump. It was a full-on collapse of the LeMahieu fans once called “The Machine,” a hitter known for consistency and contact.

The man who grounded into injury on the very first at-bat of his spring debut this year has been fighting an uphill battle ever since.

Signs of life in the minors—but what does it mean?

LeMahieu recently received a cortisone shot to ease hip discomfort and has finally returned to the field for minor league rehab games.

The results so far are surprisingly strong. He’s hitting .474 in the minors, showcasing excellent contact and a return of his line-drive swing.

But minor league pitching isn’t major league pitching, and the real question is whether his body can handle the daily grind again.

At 35 years old, coming off multiple leg and hip injuries, the odds are stacked against him regaining his All-Star form.

Even so, the Yankees would be thrilled if he could simply make consistent contact and reach base at a reasonable clip.

A patch, not a solution

With Jazz Chisholm sidelined until at least late June, the Yankees are scrambling to hold their infield together—and LeMahieu might be the duct tape.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Tuesday that LeMahieu could be activated from the 10-day injured list sometime this week.

If that’s the case, the Yankees will have to make a roster decision—and veteran utility man Pablo Reyes seems like the odd man out.

That swap wouldn’t exactly transform the lineup, but the team is looking for anything remotely resembling offensive stability right now.

The current options—Jorbit Vivas, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera—have all flashed brief competence but lack staying power.

Cabrera is still struggling to make hard contact. Peraza remains inconsistent and may not stick much longer. Vivas, while intriguing, isn’t proven.

Playing the long game or spinning wheels?

This move to reactivate LeMahieu feels more about necessity than excitement. The Yankees are playing the long game with this roster—sort of.

They don’t want to trade premium prospects too early, but every week they hold off without making a serious move could cost them ground.

Even a fully healthy LeMahieu wouldn’t solve the power vacuum that’s opened up with Chisholm and Anthony Volpe sidelined.

The real fix may not come until July’s trade deadline, but by then the damage may already be done if stopgap options can’t hold up.

LeMahieu will likely get the nod at second base for now, but fans shouldn’t expect a magic act. This is more triage than transformation.

All eyes on the next move

What comes next might be more telling than LeMahieu’s return. Will he be used every day, or cautiously mixed into the lineup?

If his body holds up and he can punch the ball around the field like he once did, it would be a pleasant surprise.

But if he struggles again or re-aggravates his injury, the Yankees may find themselves out of options—and out of time.

