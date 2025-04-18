Yankees could cut the cord with struggling former top prospect

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are preparing to welcome back a familiar face, but one whose shine has dulled considerably in recent seasons. DJ LeMahieu, the veteran infielder with two batting titles under his belt, is reportedly close to beginning a rehab assignment in the minors, likely kicking off early next week.

After missing time with injury, his return could bring more questions than answers for the Yankees’ infield puzzle.

LeMahieu’s Fade: The Clock Doesn’t Lie

Last season, LeMahieu’s bat looked more like a broken compass—lost, aimless, and unable to find the sweet spot. In 228 plate appearances, he stumbled to a 52 wRC+, a number that speaks louder than words about his decline.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

At 36, Father Time seems to be pulling ahead in the race. Even so, with a hefty contract still on the books, the Yankees aren’t likely to cut bait without giving him at least one more chance to prove he’s not completely washed.

It’s not sentimentality driving that decision—it’s simple math. When you owe someone millions, you don’t just toss them overboard unless you’re absolutely sure there’s no value left. The Yankees, despite their deep pockets, still play by the same business rules.

The Peraza Dilemma

All of this casts a looming shadow over Oswald Peraza. Once a promising infield prospect, Peraza has found himself stuck in that all-too-familiar limbo: too good for Triple-A, not quite good enough for a permanent major league spot.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

His big league numbers—a 76 wRC+ in 283 plate appearances—don’t scream “future star,” and while his minor league production has been serviceable, it hasn’t forced the Yankees’ hand.

Still, there’s a case to be made—one rooted in today’s performance rather than yesterday’s pay stub. Right now, Peraza brings more value to the field than LeMahieu. He’s quicker, smoother defensively, and at the plate, at least trending in the right direction with a 94 wRC+ and a .685 OPS.

Not eye-popping, but enough to suggest there’s more in the tank.

A Decision That’s About Dollars, Not Defense

If this were a pure meritocracy, Peraza would stay and LeMahieu would have to earn his way back. But baseball, like life, isn’t always fair. When LeMahieu returns—potentially in about a month—Peraza is on the shortlist for a roster casualty unless he can hit his way out of the danger zone.

It’s a harsh reality for a young player who hasn’t had the luxury of prolonged opportunity, but this is the big leagues, where patience is often bought, not earned.

The countdown is on, and for Peraza, every plate appearance matters.