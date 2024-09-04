Yankees could call on star rookie pitcher to fill closer role

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes was brought into Tuesday’s game with one mission: protecting a one-run lead against the Texas Rangers. He got a quick out, but then a single and two walks loaded the bases for rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford.

Holmes entered the game with 10 blown saves, an exorbitant number that should have told the Yankees more than they surely would like to hear. Well, number 11 was loud as Langford socked a game-winning grand slam.

Holmes’ ERA is now 3.27, which is certainly not ideal for a closer. The problem is that he can’t be trusted to protect a lead in the ninth inning at the moment, and the Yankees should definitely consider other alternatives.

An unorthodox one could be Luis Gil. The right-hander is already past his previous career-high in innings pitched: he has accumulated 124.2 frames this year, more than the 108.2 he had at various levels in 2021. If the Yankees can preserve his arm but still use him this year (which they should since, well, he is very good), maybe they can consider him for the closer role.

Gil has enormous potential as the Yankees closer

Gil’s fastball is very effective at the top of the zone; he generates whiffs, and his secondaries have taken a step forward this season. He could throw even harder in shorter spurts, and his back probably wouldn’t suffer as much as if he were on the mound for six or seven innings.

He is a successful starter, make no mistake, with his 3.39 ERA and 144 punchouts. That’s his preferred role for the long haul. But the Yankees are also getting Clarke Schmidt back this weekend, which would give them six healthy starters, including Gil. They could spare one and that’s why they should consider making Gil their closer. Cody Poteet, also rehabbing, could be the sixth starter.

Holmes can and should if we are objective, be sent to a lower-leverage role until he can be trusted again. He can still be a very valuable reliever with his wicked stuff and ability to induce grounders. The closer role is not for him at the moment, though. The evidence is very clear.