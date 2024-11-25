Yankees could bring back elite injury-prone relief arm on team-friendly deal

An early April MRI the New York Yankees performed on Jonathan Loaisiga’s right elbow showed significant damage, and it was announced on April 6 that he would be undergoing season-ending surgery to repair it. It wasn’t a full Tommy John procedure, which means he can be back in action in 10-12 months rather than 14-16.

What does this mean for the Yankees? He could potentially be back at some point in spring training, or shortly after the start of the season. However, he is a free agent, which means he isn’t a lock to return.

Yankees reportedly scouted Jonathan Loaisiga

The Yankees, however, and according to Mark Sanchez of the New York Post, are open to a reunion under the right terms, of course:

“The Yankees were among a handful of teams that sent a scout to see Jonathan Loaisiga this week, a source said Saturday,” Sanchez wrote.

The Yankees would love a reunion with Loaisiga under the right circumstances

A total of 14 squads have shown interest in Loaisiga, and it’s hard not to considering he can approach triple digits when healthy and boasts a career 3.44 ERA with the Yankees.

The pitcher said that his goal is to bring throwing bullpen sessions in January and that would put him in a position to be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign. Relievers are usually able to be ready sooner than starters in similar procedures because they don’t have to build up arm strength to throw five or six innings.

This helps Loaisiga’s market immensely, and the Yankees should definitely pay attention to how his free agency develops. They need to add to their bullpen and Loaisiga could be a cheap source of production in 2025 as he seeks to get his career back on track after a myriad of shoulder and elbow injuries in recent seasons.