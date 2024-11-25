Yankees’ Juan Soto backup plan nets them several stars

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Yankees are gearing up for a pivotal offseason, with their top priority being the potential signing of superstar free agent Juan Soto to a long-term extension. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner has made Soto a priority, but with the New York Mets and their deep pockets looming as serious contenders, the Yankees must prepare a backup plan if Soto chooses to take the biggest offer available.

Exploring the Yankees Potential Plan B: Spreading the Wealth

According to Bob Nightingale of USA Today, the Yankees are considering an alternative plan if Soto departs. This plan involves spreading their financial resources across multiple players to address key positions and improve the overall roster.

“If the Yankees don’t re-sign Soto, one backup plan floating around is signing FA 1B Walker, either Adames or Bregman to play 3B, shift Chisholm to 2B, trade for Cubs’ Bellinger for CF, then use the extra money to sign Burnes, Fried, or Snell,” Nightingale reported.

Here’s how this ambitious plan could look if executed:

Step 1: Upgrading First Base with Christian Walker

Christian Walker, a standout first baseman, would be a significant upgrade for the Yankees. At 33 years old, Walker is projected to sign a three-year, $60 million deal, averaging $20 million per season. Despite his age, Walker has been remarkably consistent, offering Gold Glove-caliber defense and above-average offensive production.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

In 2024, Walker hit .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a 119 wRC+. While there are concerns about age-related regression, his steady performance over the years suggests he would immediately strengthen a position of weakness for the Yankees.

Step 2: Adding Star Power at Third Base with Alex Bregman or Willie Adames

The Yankees could target Alex Bregman or Willie Adames to bolster their infield. In this scenario, Jazz Chisholm would shift to second base, with the new addition slotting in at third.

Of course, Bregman is a phenomenal player, and at 30 years old, he still has plenty of great days ahead of him. Over 145 games this past season, Bregman hit .260/.315/.453, including 26 homers, 75 RBIs, and 118 wRC+.

Bregman has never had a season with below-average offensive metrics, and he’s one of the most dominant defensive players in the sport at third base. He’s open to moving to second, but the Yankees have no reason to make that shift since they have Jazz, who prefers second base anyway.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Alternatively, Adames, a 29-year-old infielder, could fill the same role. Though primarily a shortstop, Adames has the power and versatility to transition to third. He hit .251/.331/.462 in 2024, with 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. Adames is expected to command a six-year, $150 million deal, averaging $25 million annually.

Step 3: Trading for Cody Bellinger

The Yankees could look to trade for Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, who recently exercised his $27.5 million player option for 2025. Acquiring Bellinger would likely involve swapping contracts, such as sending Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary back to the Cubs.

Bellinger would provide strong defense and solid offense in center field. Despite an inconsistent 2024 campaign, where he posted a .266/.325/.426 slash line with 18 homers and 78 RBIs, he remains a viable option. However, with just one year left on his deal, this move would leave the Yankees searching for another outfield solution in 2026.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Step 4: Bolstering the Rotation with Blake Snell

The Yankees could also target an elite starting pitcher, such as Blake Snell. Snell, 31, is projected to sign a six-year, $200 million deal, averaging $33.3 million annually. Snell recorded a 3.12 ERA over 104 innings in 2024, striking out 12.55 batters per nine. Adding a top-tier lefty to the rotation would help mitigate Carlos Rodón’s struggles and give the Yankees a formidable 1-2 punch with Gerrit Cole.

Balancing the Costs and Risks

This aggressive plan would require significant financial resources. With a presumed $80 million to spend this offseason, the Yankees would need to carefully manage their budget. The proposed moves would total $105.8 million, but offloading Stroman’s contract ($18.5 million) would reduce the total to $87.3 million, slightly exceeding their budget.

However, the collective WAR from these additions—12.4 combined compared to Soto’s 8.1 in 2024—suggests a strong return on investment — they would be spending $37.3 million more than Soto’s deal alone). Still, relying on multiple players increases the risk of injuries or underperformance, which could derail the plan.

Is Spreading the Wealth Worth It?

Soto’s potential $50 million annual salary leaves room ($37.3 million in this instance) for additional signings, such as Walker and a high-leverage reliever like Tanner Scott. This alternative strategy would keep the Yankees competitive while focusing on fewer moving parts.

While Nightingale’s proposed pivot offers a viable path, it requires flawless execution, aggressive spending, and careful risk management. General Manager Brian Cashman must weigh these factors as he navigates the offseason. For now, Soto remains the priority, but the Yankees are prepared for all possibilities.