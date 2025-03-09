Yankees could be without 2 of their best players for the entire 2025 season

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Spring training has been anything but smooth for the Yankees, and now they’re staring down the possibility of playing the entire 2025 season without two of their biggest stars. Gerrit Cole’s elbow situation continues to loom large, while Giancarlo Stanton’s ongoing pain in both elbows has sparked concerns that he, too, could be forced to undergo surgery.

Waiting on Gerrit Cole’s Second Opinion

Cole, the Yankees’ ace and leader of the rotation, remains in limbo as he seeks a second opinion to determine if Tommy John surgery is necessary. While there is still some hope that he could avoid a worst-case scenario and return at some point in 2025, the longer this process drags on, the more concerning it becomes. If he does require surgery, the Yankees will be forced to move forward without the one pitcher they built their rotation around.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This would place an even greater burden on newly acquired Max Fried, who was already expected to play a massive role in the team’s success this year. The left-hander posted a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings in 2024 and will now have to shoulder the responsibility of leading a rotation that has already taken multiple hits this spring.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Elbows Are a Major Concern

On the offensive side, the Yankees are dealing with another potential long-term loss. Stanton has yet to rule out the possibility of surgery on both of his elbows, which could sideline him for the entire season. The 35-year-old slugger has been dealing with persistent pain, and while he desperately wants to return, it’s clear that his situation is far from ideal.

Stanton is coming off a season where he hit .233 with 27 home runs and a .298 on-base percentage, showing that while his power is still present, his ability to get on base has taken a hit in recent years. If he’s unable to play in 2025, the Yankees will have a massive hole at designated hitter that they’ll need to fill quickly.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Who Fills the DH Role?

If Stanton is out for the season, the Yankees will need to find a solution at DH, and for now, it looks like Ben Rice is the frontrunner. The young left-handed hitter has been an intriguing option due to his ability to make strong contact and his minor league success.

Another name to watch is J.C. Escarra, a 29-year-old catcher who has been excellent this spring and has shown real offensive potential in the minors. He’s hitting .350/.381/.500 in camp, making a strong case for a roster spot. While the Yankees may look to give multiple players a chance to earn the job, Escarra’s left-handed bat could make him an interesting option if they’re willing to think outside the box.

Uncertainty Lingers Over the Yankees

For now, the Yankees are in wait-and-see mode, but every day without clarity on Cole and Stanton adds to the growing sense of unease. If both are ruled out, the team will need to rely heavily on their depth and make some tough decisions about how to patch the holes left behind. With Opening Day fast approaching, the Yankees are running out of time to find answers.