Yankees could be gearing up to trade All-Star second baseman

The middle infield for the New York Yankees is undoubtedly in flux this spring training, especially after Anthony Volpe’s performances. The team’s top prospect has been lights out this spring at 21 years old, enjoying 28 at-bats. He’s posted nine hits, six runs, two homers, two RBIs, and stolen three bases. In addition, he’s slashing .321/.424/1.103.

It will take a Herculean effort to keep Volpe down in the minor-league system for too long, even if the Yankees are confident that Gleyber Torres can compound his success after a bounce-back 2022 campaign. Torres is currently featuring with Venezuela in the WBC, but the 26-year-old infielder knows his time with the Yankees could be coming to an end.

In order to see a more long-term pairing of Peraza and Volpe up the middle, it would likely mean Gleyber Torres’ days as a Yankee are nearing the end. He knows that’s a possibility with the kids looming Per The Atheltic.

The Yankees know Gleyber Torres has plenty of value:

Given the fact that Torres hit .257 with a .310 OBP, 24 homers, and 76 RBIs last year with a 115 wRC+, there is no question that another team would love to have his services. Defensively, he had arguably his best campaign as a professional, playing 1082.2 innings at second base, enjoying nine defensive runs saved and a .985 fielding percentage with just seven errors.

With the MLB recognizing Torres as a top 10-second baseman in all of baseball, he has substantial value with a year left of control before he hits free agency in 2025. He’s owed just $10 million for the 2023 season, which is a great number the team settled on to avoid arbitration. However, that’s $10M that could be saved if they promote Vope now.

Ultimately, unless Volpe takes over at shortstop in lieu of Oswald Peraza, Torres is the primary roadblock standing in the way of the team’s No. 1 prospect being promoted. Many are concluding that Anthony is ready to be elevated now, as the 21-year-old has shown poise and discipline against higher levels of talent. It is also fair to mention he did enjoy a bit of action in Triple-A last year with Scranton, so if he’s not ready now, he will be over the next few months, without any question.

There is an argument to make that Torres should be maintained as the starting second baseman for the time being, allowing him to build a sample size of success to start the year before the Yankees inevitably move on.

Trying to increase his value as much as possible is the obvious goal, but a team may want him for a full season, given he only has two full years left until free agency. In addition, the Yankees may not want to risk any potential injury to the 26-year-old, compromising his value, so I wouldn’t be surprised if general manager Brian Cashman was listening to offers right now with Opening Day just two weeks away.