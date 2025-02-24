Yankees could be facing a major Giancarlo Stanton problem

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are facing an unsettling reality: Giancarlo Stanton’s health is already a major concern before the season even starts. The veteran slugger is dealing with elbow pain in both arms and is traveling to New York for further testing, which suggests this isn’t a minor issue.

Considering he hasn’t even ramped up baseball activities, there’s a real chance he misses at least the first few weeks of the season—if not longer.

Uncertainty Looms Over Stanton’s Timeline

Manager Aaron Boone addressed the situation on Monday, stating that Stanton is undergoing treatment and that there’s “nothing imminent on baseball stuff.” That doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, especially when a trip to see specialists is involved.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Last season, Stanton played 114 games, slashing .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a 116 wRC+. He was their postseason hero, but he was already dealing with elbow pain by then. Given that history, the Yankees are likely going to take a cautious approach, ensuring he’s fully healthy for the second half and, more importantly, October.

That means preparing for an extended absence—something the Yankees can’t afford to ignore.

Limited Replacement Options

With Stanton locked into the designated hitter role, his absence would leave a major hole in the lineup’s power production. The problem is, the Yankees don’t have a true replacement.

Ben Rice could be a natural fit given his lefty swing and ability to hit for power, but he struggles to make consistent contact against major league pitching. Dominic Smith is another option, though his offensive ceiling isn’t particularly high.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

A dark horse candidate could be J.C. Escarra. The 29-year-old has impressed at lower levels, hitting .302/.403/.527 with eight homers and 34 RBIs over 52 Triple-A games last year. While he won’t come close to replicating Stanton’s home run power, he does provide a solid offensive approach that could help in a limited role.

A Major Drop-Off in Production

No matter how they patch things together, losing Stanton for a long stretch would be a significant blow. His sheer ability to change a game with one swing is something the Yankees simply can’t replace.

Unless they make a move to bolster the lineup, they’ll be banking on in-house solutions that don’t offer nearly the same threat. And if Stanton’s health doesn’t improve, this could be a concern that lingers well into the season.