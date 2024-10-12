Yankees could add veteran infielder to the ALCS roster

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After veteran infielder Anthony Rizzo fractured two fingers two games before the end of the regular season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to make a key strategic adjustment at first base for the postseason. Boone alternated between super-utility player Oswaldo Cabrera and veteran Jon Berti in the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals. Both players proved their worth defensively, raising the question of whether Boone should continue with this rotation or make further changes.

Cabrera’s Consistency and Discipline

Cabrera, just 25 years old, impressed in the opening games of the ALDS, hitting .200/.500/.400 across two games with eight plate appearances. His defensive play was sharp, but his offensive discipline stood out even more, particularly in Game 3 against Seth Lugo, where he walked three times. Cabrera’s ability to get on base through patience at the plate has added a valuable dimension to the Yankees’ lineup, especially as they navigate the absence of their usual first baseman.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Berti’s Defensive Masterclass

Jon Berti, a veteran with years of experience, also played a significant role at first base. Berti posted a .286/.375/.286 slash line in the series and, like Cabrera, was reliable defensively. He contributed to several key double plays that helped the Yankees escape dangerous situations without giving up runs. Defense can be a game-changer in low-scoring contests, and Berti’s defensive prowess provided Boone with another solid option to fill the void left by Rizzo’s injury.

Rizzo’s Potential Return to the Yankees for the ALCS

As the Yankees prepare for the ALCS, there’s speculation that Rizzo may be ready to rejoin the team. The 35-year-old missed a significant portion of the season, playing just 92 games and hitting .228/.301/.335 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. While his overall numbers were below his usual standard, Rizzo showed signs of improvement in the final two weeks of September, batting .323 with a .432 OBP and a 145 wRC+. He also contributed several impressive defensive plays during that stretch.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

However, Rizzo’s ability to perform may be hindered by his injury. If his fractured fingers affect his ability to contribute offensively, the Yankees can’t afford to take the risk of starting him. At this point, it may come down to how well Rizzo can manage the pain, but Boone has the luxury of knowing that Cabrera and Berti have already stepped up to fill the gap.

Boone’s Strategic Flexibility

Boone has employed a matchup-based strategy, using Berti primarily against left-handed pitchers and Cabrera against right-handers. This approach has allowed the Yankees to maximize the strengths of each player while compensating for Rizzo’s absence. The versatility that both players bring to the table gives Boone options, especially if Rizzo is not fully ready to return.

Should Rizzo rejoin the roster, Boone might need to make a tough decision about which player to leave off. One potential candidate could be Jasson Dominguez, as Boone seems to favor Alex Verdugo as the starter and Trent Grisham as the primary backup in the outfield. Another option could be leaving out Duke Ellis, given that Berti’s speed and versatility could serve as a pinch-running asset if needed.

The Yankees face a pivotal decision regarding first base as they move into the ALCS. Both Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti have proven themselves capable in both offensive and defensive roles, but Anthony Rizzo’s potential return adds another layer of complexity. Boone’s matchup-based strategy has worked so far, but if Rizzo is healthy, he may be inclined to shake things up. Regardless of who takes the field, the Yankees will need solid production at first base as they push for a World Series appearance.