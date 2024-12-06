Yankees could acquire $26.6 million former MVP to reinforce multiple positions

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ offseason strategy revolves around one pivotal piece: Juan Soto. His decision, expected within the next few days, will set the tone for the remainder of the free agency period. Once Soto’s domino falls, the Yankees, along with the rest of the league, will begin executing their plans in rapid succession. For the Yankees, missing out on Soto means pivoting hard to Plan B, which could include acquiring several players to fill the void left by his elite production in 2024.

Cody Bellinger: A Key Component in Plan B?

One player firmly on the Yankees’ radar is Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs, a name frequently linked to the Bombers this offseason. The 29-year-old outfielder and first baseman exercised his $27.5 million player option for 2025, with another option for $25 million in 2026. His contract will count $26.6 million against the luxury tax for each of those years.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While Bellinger’s 2024 campaign wasn’t as dazzling as his 2023 resurgence, he still showcased solid value. Over 130 games, Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. He demonstrated good plate discipline with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate, both respectable numbers. Although his slugging metrics dipped—ranking in the 15th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 32nd percentile in barrel rate—his athleticism and discipline remain standout traits.

Yankee Stadium: A Catalyst for Bellinger’s Potential

Yankee Stadium’s short right porch could significantly boost Bellinger’s production. Despite hitting 18 home runs in Chicago last season, those numbers would have increased to 24 in the Bronx due to the park’s hitter-friendly dimensions. The Yankees are undoubtedly factoring this into their evaluation, as Bellinger’s left-handed bat could thrive in their lineup.

Beyond his offensive profile, Bellinger is a versatile defender. In 2024, he logged 794 innings in the outfield with a .990 fielding percentage and neutral advanced defensive metrics. Additionally, he played 132.2 innings at first base, where he’s considered above average defensively. This flexibility would allow the Yankees to deploy him at first or in the outfield, depending on team needs.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Offloading Salary to Make Room

To accommodate Bellinger’s salary, the Yankees might need to shed payroll. Marcus Stroman, owed $18.5 million next season, could be a candidate for a trade. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the San Francisco Giants previously showed interest in Stroman last off-season, providing a potential opportunity for the Yankees to offload his contract. By pairing Stroman with a prospect or taking on a portion of his salary, the Yankees could create the financial flexibility needed to make a deal for Bellinger work.

Bellinger vs. Other Options

While Bellinger represents a pivot option if Soto lands elsewhere, he isn’t necessarily the only plan. The Yankees could also explore signing Christian Walker, who is expected to command a three-year, $60 million deal. At $20 million annually, Walker would cost slightly less than Bellinger while providing elite defense at first base and solid offensive production. However, Bellinger’s age (29) and positional versatility may give him the edge, particularly since he can play first base and seamlessly transition to the outfield when needed.

Why Bellinger Fits the Yankees’ Mold

Cody Bellinger checks many boxes for the Yankees. His left-handed power bat could exploit Yankee Stadium’s dimensions, and his defensive versatility would add depth to multiple positions. Moreover, his athleticism and ability to make things happen on the bases (77th percentile in sprint speed, 80th percentile in baserunning value) make him a dynamic addition to any lineup.

If the Yankees strike out on Soto, Bellinger becomes one of the most logical options to bolster their roster. Even if Soto does choose the Bronx, Bellinger could still provide value as part of a broader strategy to solidify the lineup and improve the team’s versatility. As Soto’s decision looms, the Yankees’ front office must remain nimble, prepared to execute a backup plan that keeps their championship aspirations alive.