Yankees’ Juan Soto pivot could include a big upgrade at first base

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Yankees’ biggest priority this offseason will be retaining Juan Soto. However, there is a chance that they could miss out on the most coveted free agent of the winter, so they may need to pivot in a different direction if they are unable to bring Soto back.

The Yankees could pursue Christian Walker

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

One of the options that they can pursue is first baseman Christian Walker, who has spent the past eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and is in for a big payday as one of the more sought after first basemen this winter. Last season, Walker hit .251 with an .803 OPS, 26 home runs and 84 RBIs.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said in a recent report that the Pittsburgh Pirates pose a great fit for the power-hitting first baseman, but that the Yankees and Mets are bigger threats to snag Walker if they don’t land Soto.

“The problem for the Pirates is that Walker is an ideal fit for a number of clubs, including either or both New York teams that fail to sign Juan Soto. And the idea of the Pirates winning a bidding against with the Mets or Yankees – or any club, for that matter – is almost laughable,” Rosenthal wrote.

Walker would fill in a big hole at first base

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Regardless if the Yankees retain Soto or not, Walker is a great fit for them. They have a hole at first base with Anthony Rizzo unlikely to return, so as things stand now, Ben Rice would get the nod at first base.

For a team that is looking to avenge a World Series loss, they would certainly like an upgrade at that position. They have also been known to be interested in making a trade for Cubs’ OF/1B Cody Bellinger, so they have a few different options to pursue in the market.

Walker would give them another potent power bat with slightly fewer strikeouts in the middle of the lineup that can make their lineup significantly deeper. His age is definitely a concern as he will be turning 34 next season, but he could be an important piece to getting back to the World Series and potentially winning it all in 2025.

Of course, the Yankees’ level of interest in Walker is dependent on where Soto signs. If he goes elsewhere, expect the Yankees to heavily pursue Walker and possibly make him their big free agent signing of the offseason.