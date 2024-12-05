Yankees may be facing a $750 million dilemma in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the New York Yankees thought the market was high on Juan Soto, they may be in for an even ruder awakening.

Yankees: FA Juan Soto may receive $750 million offer

Per B/R Walk Off, ESPN’s Buster Olney and Jeff Passan reported on Thursday afternoon that Soto could be in line for $50 million to $100 million more than the high-end of his projected next contract.

For much of the offseason, $600 million has been the price tag tied to the Dominican superstar. As the fall has drawn closer to the Dec. 9 winter meetings, that number climbed up to $650M.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Yankees may not be able to outbid amped-up Soto suitors

The Yankees were last reported to be willing to present a $550 million offer to Soto, which would fall well below that which the Boston Red Sox and especially the New York Mets would be ready to throw his way. This new forecasted salary of $750 million may sink New York entirely in the Soto sweepstakes.

The Yankees have $193.2 million on their books for next year and are forecasted to end up with a total payroll allocation of $229 million when the offseason is all said and done. Those figures don’t include Soto’s projection, neither does it predict All-Star closer Clay Holmes’ potential contract as he works through his free agency.

Thus, if New York wants to clear that final playoff hurdle and hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy next fall, they’ll need to push all of their chips to the front of the table to retain the former 2019 World Series champion.